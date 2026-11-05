Nova Ltd. Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter, the three-month period ended September 30, 2026.
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenue of $287.8 million, 13% increase QoQ, and up 28% YoY.
- Record GAAP net income of $90.0 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, 20% increase QoQ, and up 39% YoY.
- Record non-GAAP net income of $98.4 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, 14% increase QoQ, and up 32% YoY.
- Record revenue from Advanced Packaging solutions, driven by capacity expansions in HBM and advanced logic
- Record revenue from memory devices, driven by demand for dimensional and materials metrology solutions
GAAP Results (K)
Q3 2026
Q2 2026
Q3 2025
Revenues
$287,841
$254,958
$224,608
Net Income
$89,960
$75,010
$61,421
Earnings per Diluted Share
$2.64
$2.20
$1.90
Non-GAAP Results (K)
Q3 2026
Q2 2026
Q3 2025
Net Income
$98,405
$86,459
$69,991
Earnings per Diluted Share
$2.86
$2.51
$2.16
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in
Management Comments
"We delivered an exceptional third quarter, achieving record revenue and profitability while broadening our position across the semiconductor industry's most important growth areas," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "Record revenue in memory and advanced packaging, together with strong demand from logic customers, reflects both the strength of the current investment cycle and the growing adoption of Nova's solutions in critical applications. Supported by enhanced visibility into customer investment plans, we remain confident in our ability to capture opportunities created by the industry's most advanced technology transitions."
2026 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2026. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $305 million to $315 million in revenue
- $2.78 to $2.93 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $3.03 to $3.18 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2026 Third Quarter Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $287.8 million, an increase of 13% compared with the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of 28% compared with the third quarter of 2025.
Gross margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 57.7%, compared with 56.5% in the second quarter of 2026 and 56.7% in the third quarter of 2025.
Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were $73.3 million, compared with $68.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $63.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $90.0 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2026. This is compared with net income of $75.0 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026, and $61.4 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $98.4 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2026. This is compared with net income of $86.5 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026, and $70.0 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.
Conference Call Information
Nova will host a conference call today, November 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's third quarter of 2026 financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconference numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.
U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-833-816-1427
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: +972 3-374-1008
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-0519
At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
The conference call will also be webcast live from a Link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.
A replay of the conference call will be available from November 5, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time until November 12, 2026. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:
Replay Dial-in U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 4753512
A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website link at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the NASDAQ and TASE, NASDAQ ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-up, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of debt issuance costs, discrete tax reserve release, net and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to information technology security threats, sophisticated computer crime, and data privacy; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies and taxation; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; risks related to the use of artificial intelligence technologies; challenges related to implementing our new ERP system; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including Israel's conflicts with certain parties in the region; risks related to our convertible senior notes and capped call transactions; currency fluctuations and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; and risks related to additional costs and expenses if there is a change in our status as a foreign private issuer. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2026. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
Company Contact:
Guy Kizner, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail - investors@novami.com
Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal MS-IR LLC
E-mail - msegal@ms-ir.com
(Tables to Follow)
NOVA LTD.
As of
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
2026
2025
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
188,156
214,462
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
395,865
512,250
Marketable securities
493,297
321,798
Trade accounts receivable, net
197,938
151,929
Inventories
200,731
183,671
Other current assets
41,724
26,692
Total current assets
1,517,711
1,410,802
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
711,846
584,731
Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits
11,448
12,508
Deferred tax assets
36,347
38,819
Operating lease right-of-use assets
55,366
57,731
Property plant and equipment, net
98,909
102,625
Intangible assets, net
37,546
45,819
Goodwill
88,425
90,807
Other long-term assets
18,529
16,704
Total non-current assets
1,058,416
949,744
Total assets
2,576,127
2,360,546
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
78,208
46,982
Deferred revenues
64,949
67,163
Operating lease current liabilities
9,992
8,204
Other current liabilities
91,110
102,186
Total current liabilities
244,259
224,535
Non-current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
734,559
731,680
Operating lease long-term liabilities
57,448
59,271
Long-term deferred tax liability
7,625
10,221
Other long-term liabilities
20,565
16,591
Total non-current liabilities
820,197
817,763
Shareholders' equity
1,511,671
1,318,248
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
2,576,127
2,360,546
NOVA LTD.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenues:
Products
231,861
178,873
619,596
530,644
Services
55,980
45,735
158,511
127,309
Total revenues
287,841
224,608
778,107
657,953
Total cost of revenues
121,720
97,190
332,137
280,986
Gross profit
166,121
127,418
445,970
376,967
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
42,165
36,740
118,505
105,420
Sales and marketing
23,666
20,243
65,263
59,892
General and administrative
7,457
6,575
22,348
18,920
Total operating expenses
73,288
63,558
206,116
184,232
Operating income
92,833
63,860
239,854
192,735
Financing income, net
16,757
9,540
42,725
37,654
Income before taxes on income
109,590
73,400
282,579
230,389
Income tax expenses
19,630
11,979
48,350
35,854
Net income for the period
89,960
61,421
234,229
194,535
Earnings per share:
Basic
2.83
2.05
7.36
6.57
Diluted
2.64
1.90
6.87
6.10
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
Basic
31,821
29,936
31,807
29,602
Diluted
34,426
32,470
34,442
32,028
NOVA LTD.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
89,960
61,421
234,229
194,535
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
Depreciation of property and equipment
3,735
3,374
10,919
9,702
Amortization of intangible assets
2,274
2,309
6,888
6,353
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on
(1,413)
(1,305)
(4,080)
(4,193)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
971
448
2,879
1,016
Share-based compensation
7,079
6,681
21,148
19,314
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
(335)
(2,329)
(1,087)
(17,385)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
12,138
(6,498)
(47,235)
(18)
Inventories
(16,080)
(2,699)
(19,153)
(18,093)
Other current and long-term assets
(2,804)
(8,603)
(17,588)
(14,533)
Deferred tax, net
(259)
(3,483)
695
(9,627)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,338
4,122
2,347
2,241
Trade accounts payable
11,593
(2,882)
30,949
(4,599)
Deferred revenues
18,355
8,018
(5,129)
(4,413)
Operating lease liabilities
(2,468)
(3,208)
(17)
1,160
Other current and long-term liabilities
13,963
15,844
3,003
23,605
Accrued severance pay, net
35
65
309
420
Net cash provided by operating activities
138,082
71,275
219,077
185,485
Cash flows from investment activities:
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash
-
-
-
(56,355)
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank
1,270
29,057
117,498
28,928
Investment in marketable securities
(172,319)
(509,522)
(666,902)
(666,321)
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
140,224
92,032
354,840
222,192
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
494
494
494
494
Purchase of property and equipment
(6,353)
(4,333)
(12,896)
(15,928)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(36,684)
(392,272)
(206,966)
(486,990)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes
-
750,000
-
750,000
Issuance costs of convertible senior notes
-
(17,738)
-
(17,738)
Purchase of capped calls
-
(51,826)
-
(51,826)
Purchases of treasury shares
(38,461)
-
(38,461)
(20,002)
Net cash used in financing activities
(38,461)
680,436
(38,461)
660,434
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
373
1,631
(274)
5,243
Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
63,310
361,070
(26,624)
364,172
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -beginning of period
124,846
160,881
214,780
157,779
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
188,156
521,951
188,156
521,951
NOVA LTD.
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
GAAP gross profit
166,121
144,161
127,418
Stock-based compensation*
1,997
1,923
1,901
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,081
2,105
2,113
Non-GAAP gross profit
170,199
148,189
131,432
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58 %
57 %
57 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
59 %
58 %
59 %
GAAP operating income
92,833
76,185
63,860
Stock-based compensation*
7,079
6,764
6,681
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,274
2,299
2,309
Non-GAAP operating income
102,186
85,248
72,850
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
32 %
30 %
28 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
36 %
33 %
32 %
GAAP net income
89,960
75,010
61,421
Stock-based compensation*
7,079
6,764
6,681
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,274
2,299
2,309
Amortization of debt issuance costs
971
958
448
Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans
(453)
3,398
762
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(1,426)
(1,970)
(1,630)
Non-GAAP net income
98,405
86,459
69,991
GAAP basic earnings per share
2.83
2.36
2.05
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
3.09
2.72
2.34
GAAP diluted earnings per share
2.64
2.20
1.90
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
2.86
2.51
2.16
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
31,821
31,800
29,936
Diluted
34,426
34,450
32,470
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2026, included in - Cost of revenues - 1,997;
NOVA LTD.
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
2.78
2.93
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.23
0.23
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.07
0.07
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.05)
(0.05)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
3.03
3.18
SOURCE Nova