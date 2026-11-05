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WKN: 937092 | ISIN: IL0010845571 | Ticker-Symbol: NMR
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 13:14
263,70 Euro
+0,34 % +0,90
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250,70264,3014:25
248,70253,4014:25
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 13:30 Uhr
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Nova Ltd. Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter, the three-month period ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Record quarterly revenue of $287.8 million, 13% increase QoQ, and up 28% YoY.
  • Record GAAP net income of $90.0 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, 20% increase QoQ, and up 39% YoY.
  • Record non-GAAP net income of $98.4 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, 14% increase QoQ, and up 32% YoY.
  • Record revenue from Advanced Packaging solutions, driven by capacity expansions in HBM and advanced logic
  • Record revenue from memory devices, driven by demand for dimensional and materials metrology solutions

GAAP Results (K)


Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025

Revenues

$287,841

$254,958

$224,608

Net Income

$89,960

$75,010

$61,421

Earnings per Diluted Share

$2.64

$2.20

$1.90

Non-GAAP Results (K)


Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025

Net Income

$98,405

$86,459

$69,991

Earnings per Diluted Share

$2.86

$2.51

$2.16

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in
this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.

Management Comments

"We delivered an exceptional third quarter, achieving record revenue and profitability while broadening our position across the semiconductor industry's most important growth areas," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "Record revenue in memory and advanced packaging, together with strong demand from logic customers, reflects both the strength of the current investment cycle and the growing adoption of Nova's solutions in critical applications. Supported by enhanced visibility into customer investment plans, we remain confident in our ability to capture opportunities created by the industry's most advanced technology transitions."

2026 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2026. Based on current estimates, management expects:

  • $305 million to $315 million in revenue
  • $2.78 to $2.93 in diluted GAAP EPS
  • $3.03 to $3.18 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2026 Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $287.8 million, an increase of 13% compared with the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of 28% compared with the third quarter of 2025.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 57.7%, compared with 56.5% in the second quarter of 2026 and 56.7% in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were $73.3 million, compared with $68.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $63.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $90.0 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2026. This is compared with net income of $75.0 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026, and $61.4 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $98.4 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2026. This is compared with net income of $86.5 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026, and $70.0 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.

Conference Call Information

Nova will host a conference call today, November 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's third quarter of 2026 financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconference numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-833-816-1427
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: +972 3-374-1008
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-0519

At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a Link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 5, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time until November 12, 2026. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 4753512
A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website link at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ and TASE, NASDAQ ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-up, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of debt issuance costs, discrete tax reserve release, net and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to information technology security threats, sophisticated computer crime, and data privacy; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies and taxation; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; risks related to the use of artificial intelligence technologies; challenges related to implementing our new ERP system; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including Israel's conflicts with certain parties in the region; risks related to our convertible senior notes and capped call transactions; currency fluctuations and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; and risks related to additional costs and expenses if there is a change in our status as a foreign private issuer. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2026. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Company Contact:
Guy Kizner, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail - investors@novami.com
Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal MS-IR LLC
E-mail - msegal@ms-ir.com

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)


As of


September 30,


December 31,

ASSETS

2026


2025

Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

188,156


214,462

Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

395,865


512,250

Marketable securities

493,297


321,798

Trade accounts receivable, net

197,938


151,929

Inventories

200,731


183,671

Other current assets

41,724


26,692

Total current assets

1,517,711


1,410,802

Non-current assets




Marketable securities

711,846


584,731

Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits

11,448


12,508

Deferred tax assets

36,347


38,819

Operating lease right-of-use assets

55,366


57,731

Property plant and equipment, net

98,909


102,625

Intangible assets, net

37,546


45,819

Goodwill

88,425


90,807

Other long-term assets

18,529


16,704

Total non-current assets

1,058,416


949,744

Total assets

2,576,127


2,360,546

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities




Trade accounts payable

78,208


46,982

Deferred revenues

64,949


67,163

Operating lease current liabilities

9,992


8,204

Other current liabilities

91,110


102,186

Total current liabilities

244,259


224,535

Non-current liabilities




Convertible senior notes, net

734,559


731,680

Operating lease long-term liabilities

57,448


59,271

Long-term deferred tax liability

7,625


10,221

Other long-term liabilities

20,565


16,591

Total non-current liabilities

820,197


817,763

Shareholders' equity

1,511,671


1,318,248

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

2,576,127


2,360,546

NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)


Three months ended
September 30,



Nine months ended
September 30,


2026


2025



2026


2025

Revenues:









Products

231,861


178,873



619,596


530,644

Services

55,980


45,735



158,511


127,309

Total revenues

287,841


224,608



778,107


657,953

Total cost of revenues

121,720


97,190



332,137


280,986

Gross profit

166,121


127,418



445,970


376,967

Operating expenses:









Research and development, net

42,165


36,740



118,505


105,420

Sales and marketing

23,666


20,243



65,263


59,892

General and administrative

7,457


6,575



22,348


18,920

Total operating expenses

73,288


63,558



206,116


184,232

Operating income

92,833


63,860



239,854


192,735

Financing income, net

16,757


9,540



42,725


37,654

Income before taxes on income

109,590


73,400



282,579


230,389

Income tax expenses

19,630


11,979



48,350


35,854

Net income for the period

89,960


61,421



234,229


194,535










Earnings per share:









Basic

2.83


2.05



7.36


6.57

Diluted

2.64


1.90



6.87


6.10










Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
(in thousands):









Basic

31,821


29,936



31,807


29,602

Diluted

34,426


32,470



34,442


32,028

NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended
September 30,



Nine months ended
September 30,



2026


2025



2026


2025


Cash flows from operating activities:










Net income

89,960


61,421



234,229


194,535


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:










Depreciation of property and equipment

3,735


3,374



10,919


9,702


Amortization of intangible assets

2,274


2,309



6,888


6,353


Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on
marketable securities, net

(1,413)


(1,305)



(4,080)


(4,193)


Amortization of debt issuance costs

971


448



2,879


1,016


Share-based compensation

7,079


6,681



21,148


19,314


Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation

(335)


(2,329)



(1,087)


(17,385)


Changes in assets and liabilities:










Trade accounts receivable, net

12,138


(6,498)



(47,235)


(18)


Inventories

(16,080)


(2,699)



(19,153)


(18,093)


Other current and long-term assets

(2,804)


(8,603)



(17,588)


(14,533)


Deferred tax, net

(259)


(3,483)



695


(9,627)


Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,338


4,122



2,347


2,241


Trade accounts payable

11,593


(2,882)



30,949


(4,599)


Deferred revenues

18,355


8,018



(5,129)


(4,413)


Operating lease liabilities

(2,468)


(3,208)



(17)


1,160


Other current and long-term liabilities

13,963


15,844



3,003


23,605


Accrued severance pay, net

35


65



309


420


Net cash provided by operating activities

138,082


71,275



219,077


185,485


Cash flows from investment activities:










Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash

-


-



-


(56,355)


Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank
deposits

1,270


29,057



117,498


28,928


Investment in marketable securities

(172,319)


(509,522)



(666,902)


(666,321)


Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities

140,224


92,032



354,840


222,192


Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

494


494



494


494


Purchase of property and equipment

(6,353)


(4,333)



(12,896)


(15,928)


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(36,684)


(392,272)



(206,966)


(486,990)


Cash flows from financing activities:










Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes

-


750,000



-


750,000


Issuance costs of convertible senior notes

-


(17,738)



-


(17,738)


Purchase of capped calls

-


(51,826)



-


(51,826)


Purchases of treasury shares

(38,461)


-



(38,461)


(20,002)


Net cash used in financing activities

(38,461)


680,436



(38,461)


660,434


Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

373


1,631



(274)


5,243


Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

63,310


361,070



(26,624)


364,172


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -beginning of period

124,846


160,881



214,780


157,779


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

188,156


521,951



188,156


521,951


NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)


Three months ended


September 30,
202 6


June 30,
202 6


September 30,
2025

GAAP gross profit

166,121


144,161


127,418

Stock-based compensation*

1,997


1,923


1,901

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,081


2,105


2,113

Non-GAAP gross profit

170,199


148,189


131,432

GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

58 %


57 %


57 %

Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

59 %


58 %


59 %







GAAP operating income

92,833


76,185


63,860

Stock-based compensation*

7,079


6,764


6,681

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,274


2,299


2,309

Non-GAAP operating income

102,186


85,248


72,850

GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

32 %


30 %


28 %

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

36 %


33 %


32 %







GAAP net income

89,960


75,010


61,421

Stock-based compensation*

7,079


6,764


6,681

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2,274


2,299


2,309

Amortization of debt issuance costs

971


958


448

Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans

(453)


3,398


762

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(1,426)


(1,970)


(1,630)

Non-GAAP net income

98,405


86,459


69,991







GAAP basic earnings per share

2.83


2.36


2.05

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share

3.09


2.72


2.34







GAAP diluted earnings per share

2.64


2.20


1.90

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

2.86


2.51


2.16







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
(in thousands):






Basic

31,821


31,800


29,936

Diluted

34,426


34,450


32,470

* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2026, included in - Cost of revenues - 1,997;
Research and development, net - 3,026; Sales and marketing - 1,430; General and administrative - 626.

NOVA LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FOURTH QUARTER 2026
GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)


Low


High

Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share

2.78


2.93

Estimated non-GAAP items:




Stock-based compensation

0.23


0.23

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.07


0.07

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.05)


(0.05)

Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share

3.03


3.18

SOURCE Nova

© 2026 PR Newswire
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