Nova Ltd. Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter, the three-month period ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $287.8 million, 13% increase QoQ, and up 28% YoY.

Record GAAP net income of $90.0 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, 20% increase QoQ, and up 39% YoY.

Record non-GAAP net income of $98.4 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, 14% increase QoQ, and up 32% YoY.

Record revenue from Advanced Packaging solutions, driven by capacity expansions in HBM and advanced logic

Record revenue from memory devices, driven by demand for dimensional and materials metrology solutions

GAAP Results (K)

Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 Revenues $287,841 $254,958 $224,608 Net Income $89,960 $75,010 $61,421 Earnings per Diluted Share $2.64 $2.20 $1.90

Non-GAAP Results (K)

Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 Net Income $98,405 $86,459 $69,991 Earnings per Diluted Share $2.86 $2.51 $2.16 A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in

this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.

Management Comments

"We delivered an exceptional third quarter, achieving record revenue and profitability while broadening our position across the semiconductor industry's most important growth areas," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "Record revenue in memory and advanced packaging, together with strong demand from logic customers, reflects both the strength of the current investment cycle and the growing adoption of Nova's solutions in critical applications. Supported by enhanced visibility into customer investment plans, we remain confident in our ability to capture opportunities created by the industry's most advanced technology transitions."

2026 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2026. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$305 million to $315 million in revenue

$2.78 to $2.93 in diluted GAAP EPS

$3.03 to $3.18 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2026 Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $287.8 million, an increase of 13% compared with the second quarter of 2026 and an increase of 28% compared with the third quarter of 2025.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 57.7%, compared with 56.5% in the second quarter of 2026 and 56.7% in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were $73.3 million, compared with $68.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $63.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $90.0 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2026. This is compared with net income of $75.0 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026, and $61.4 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $98.4 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2026. This is compared with net income of $86.5 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026, and $70.0 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.

Conference Call Information

Nova will host a conference call today, November 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's third quarter of 2026 financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconference numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-833-816-1427

ISRAEL Dial-in Number: +972 3-374-1008

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-0519

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a Link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 5, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time until November 12, 2026. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-855-669-9658

Replay Dial-in INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 4753512

A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website link at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ and TASE, NASDAQ ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-up, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of debt issuance costs, discrete tax reserve release, net and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to information technology security threats, sophisticated computer crime, and data privacy; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies and taxation; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; risks related to the use of artificial intelligence technologies; challenges related to implementing our new ERP system; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including Israel's conflicts with certain parties in the region; risks related to our convertible senior notes and capped call transactions; currency fluctuations and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; and risks related to additional costs and expenses if there is a change in our status as a foreign private issuer. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2026. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

Guy Kizner, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-73-229-5760

E-mail - investors@novami.com

Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal MS-IR LLC

E-mail - msegal@ms-ir.com

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)

As of

September 30,

December 31, ASSETS 2026

2025 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 188,156

214,462 Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits 395,865

512,250 Marketable securities 493,297

321,798 Trade accounts receivable, net 197,938

151,929 Inventories 200,731

183,671 Other current assets 41,724

26,692 Total current assets 1,517,711

1,410,802 Non-current assets





Marketable securities 711,846

584,731 Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits 11,448

12,508 Deferred tax assets 36,347

38,819 Operating lease right-of-use assets 55,366

57,731 Property plant and equipment, net 98,909

102,625 Intangible assets, net 37,546

45,819 Goodwill 88,425

90,807 Other long-term assets 18,529

16,704 Total non-current assets 1,058,416

949,744 Total assets 2,576,127

2,360,546 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Trade accounts payable 78,208

46,982 Deferred revenues 64,949

67,163 Operating lease current liabilities 9,992

8,204 Other current liabilities 91,110

102,186 Total current liabilities 244,259

224,535 Non-current liabilities





Convertible senior notes, net 734,559

731,680 Operating lease long-term liabilities 57,448

59,271 Long-term deferred tax liability 7,625

10,221 Other long-term liabilities 20,565

16,591 Total non-current liabilities 820,197

817,763 Shareholders' equity 1,511,671

1,318,248 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,576,127

2,360,546

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

2026

2025



2026

2025 Revenues:















Products 231,861

178,873



619,596

530,644 Services 55,980

45,735



158,511

127,309 Total revenues 287,841

224,608



778,107

657,953 Total cost of revenues 121,720

97,190



332,137

280,986 Gross profit 166,121

127,418



445,970

376,967 Operating expenses:















Research and development, net 42,165

36,740



118,505

105,420 Sales and marketing 23,666

20,243



65,263

59,892 General and administrative 7,457

6,575



22,348

18,920 Total operating expenses 73,288

63,558



206,116

184,232 Operating income 92,833

63,860



239,854

192,735 Financing income, net 16,757

9,540



42,725

37,654 Income before taxes on income 109,590

73,400



282,579

230,389 Income tax expenses 19,630

11,979



48,350

35,854 Net income for the period 89,960

61,421



234,229

194,535

















Earnings per share:















Basic 2.83

2.05



7.36

6.57 Diluted 2.64

1.90



6.87

6.10

















Shares used in calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):















Basic 31,821

29,936



31,807

29,602 Diluted 34,426

32,470



34,442

32,028

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,



2026

2025



2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income 89,960

61,421



234,229

194,535

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:

















Depreciation of property and equipment 3,735

3,374



10,919

9,702

Amortization of intangible assets 2,274

2,309



6,888

6,353

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on

marketable securities, net (1,413)

(1,305)



(4,080)

(4,193)

Amortization of debt issuance costs 971

448



2,879

1,016

Share-based compensation 7,079

6,681



21,148

19,314

Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation (335)

(2,329)



(1,087)

(17,385)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

















Trade accounts receivable, net 12,138

(6,498)



(47,235)

(18)

Inventories (16,080)

(2,699)



(19,153)

(18,093)

Other current and long-term assets (2,804)

(8,603)



(17,588)

(14,533)

Deferred tax, net (259)

(3,483)



695

(9,627)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,338

4,122



2,347

2,241

Trade accounts payable 11,593

(2,882)



30,949

(4,599)

Deferred revenues 18,355

8,018



(5,129)

(4,413)

Operating lease liabilities (2,468)

(3,208)



(17)

1,160

Other current and long-term liabilities 13,963

15,844



3,003

23,605

Accrued severance pay, net 35

65



309

420

Net cash provided by operating activities 138,082

71,275



219,077

185,485

Cash flows from investment activities:

















Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash -

-



-

(56,355)

Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank

deposits 1,270

29,057



117,498

28,928

Investment in marketable securities (172,319)

(509,522)



(666,902)

(666,321)

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 140,224

92,032



354,840

222,192

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 494

494



494

494

Purchase of property and equipment (6,353)

(4,333)



(12,896)

(15,928)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (36,684)

(392,272)



(206,966)

(486,990)

Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes -

750,000



-

750,000

Issuance costs of convertible senior notes -

(17,738)



-

(17,738)

Purchase of capped calls -

(51,826)



-

(51,826)

Purchases of treasury shares (38,461)

-



(38,461)

(20,002)

Net cash used in financing activities (38,461)

680,436



(38,461)

660,434

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 373

1,631



(274)

5,243

Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 63,310

361,070



(26,624)

364,172

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -beginning of period 124,846

160,881



214,780

157,779

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period 188,156

521,951



188,156

521,951



NOVA LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30,

202 6

June 30,

202 6

September 30,

2025 GAAP gross profit 166,121

144,161

127,418 Stock-based compensation* 1,997

1,923

1,901 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,081

2,105

2,113 Non-GAAP gross profit 170,199

148,189

131,432 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58 %

57 %

57 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 59 %

58 %

59 %











GAAP operating income 92,833

76,185

63,860 Stock-based compensation* 7,079

6,764

6,681 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,274

2,299

2,309 Non-GAAP operating income 102,186

85,248

72,850 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 32 %

30 %

28 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 36 %

33 %

32 %











GAAP net income 89,960

75,010

61,421 Stock-based compensation* 7,079

6,764

6,681 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,274

2,299

2,309 Amortization of debt issuance costs 971

958

448 Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans (453)

3,398

762 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,426)

(1,970)

(1,630) Non-GAAP net income 98,405

86,459

69,991











GAAP basic earnings per share 2.83

2.36

2.05 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 3.09

2.72

2.34











GAAP diluted earnings per share 2.64

2.20

1.90 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 2.86

2.51

2.16











Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):









Basic 31,821

31,800

29,936 Diluted 34,426

34,450

32,470 * Stock-based compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2026, included in - Cost of revenues - 1,997;

Research and development, net - 3,026; Sales and marketing - 1,430; General and administrative - 626.

NOVA LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FOURTH QUARTER 2026

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

Low

High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share 2.78

2.93 Estimated non-GAAP items:





Stock-based compensation 0.23

0.23 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.07

0.07 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.05)

(0.05) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share 3.03

3.18

SOURCE Nova