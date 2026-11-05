Drilling confirms and expands significant gold mineralization at the Contact and Bear Paw targets

Drill Hole DDRCCC-26-162 intersected 74.8 m of 1.31 g/t gold from surface, including 41.7 m of 2.20 g/t gold and 1.2 m of 53.10 g/t gold, at the Contact Zone

Drill hole DDRCCC-26-160 intersected 48.6 m of 1.18 g/t gold, including 1.8 m of 4.27 g/t gold, at the Bear Paw Zone

Drilling continues to outline and define broad intervals of reduced intrusion related gold style mineralization along with high-grade gold zones within the 5 km x 12 km Clear Creek Intrusive Complex area

Assays for 82 diamond drill holes totalling approximately 27,000 m are currently pending

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQX: SITKF) ("Sitka" or "Sitka Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest results from its 60,000 metre drill program completed in 2026 at its 100% owned, road accessible RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") in Canada's Yukon Territory. Drill hole DDRCCC-26-162, which intersected 74.8 m of 1.31 g/t gold including 41.7 m of 2.20 g/t gold including 1.2 m of 53.10 g/t gold, continues to show the continuity of high-grade gold veins associated with feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite dykes within the structural corridor at the Contact Zone. Drill hole DDRCCC-26-160 intersected 48.6 m of 1.18 g/t gold including 1.8 m of 4.27 g/t gold at the Bear Paw zone confirming high-grade mineralization at the Bear Paw Zone. Assays are currently pending for the remaining 82 diamond drill holes totalling approximately 27,000 m completed across the Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger, Rhosgobel, Pukelman-Contact and Bear Paw targets.





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"These latest results from the Contact zone underscore the potential for gold inventories at RC Gold to grow well beyond the three deposits we have discovered to date," commented Cor Coe, Director and CEO. "These broad, near-surface intervals of strong gold mineralization from Contact, along with high-grade intervals such as 41.7 m of 2.20 g/t gold and 53.10 g/t gold over 1.2 metres, further reflect just how robust this mineralized system is. Mineralization at the Pukelman-Contact target, which remains open in all directions, has now been traced over a footprint of roughly 900 by 650 metres and the drilling to date there indicates that this has the potential to become an additional deposit discovered at RC Gold. Drilling at Bear Paw, located 2.5 kilometres southwest of Rhosgobel, where hole DDRCCC-26-160 intersected 74.0 metres of 0.81 g/t gold from 31.0 metres, including 48.6 metres of 1.18 g/t gold, has confirmed significant near-surface gold mineralization at yet another target with the potential to host a fifth gold deposit. With our 60,000 metre program now complete, we look forward to reporting the remaining results as they are received and incorporating the additional drilling completed to date into an updated mineral resource estimate."





Figure 1: Examples of visible gold observed in DDRCCC-26-162 from the Contact Zone which returned up to 41.7 m of 2.20 g/t gold including 1.2 m of 53.10 g/t

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Figure 2: Plan map of drilling completed at the Contact/Pukelman Zone, highlighting results from drill holes reported in this news release. Drilling continues to intersect broad intervals of reduced intrusion related gold style mineralization along with high-grade gold zones at the Contact/Pukelman Zone.

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Figure 3: Plan map showing drilling completed to date at the Bear Paw Zone, highlighting results from drill holes reported in this news release. Drilling continues to demonstrate continuity of high-grade mineralization at the Bear Paw Breccia Zone within the core of the target zone outlined by the gold-in-soil anomaly.

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Figure 4. Cross Section showing Drill hole DDRCCC-26-162 from Contact Zone.

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Figure 5. Cross Section showing Drill hole DDRCCC-26-160 from the Bear Paw Breccia Zone.

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Sitka Gold's 2026 drill program continues to outline and define both high-grade and broad, lower grade intervals of reduced intrusion related gold style mineralization on the RC Project. Along with defining new mineralization at the known deposits (Blackjack, Eiger, and Rhosgobel), the program continues to define broad zones of mineralization at the new target areas including the Contact Zone and the Bear Paw Breccia Zone. The Contact Zone, located about half way between the Blackjack and Rhosgobel deposits, consists of a structural corridor with several mineralized quartz monzonite dykes next to the Pukelman Intrusion. Mineralization at the Contact Zone occurs within the dykes and metasediments as abundant sheeted quartz veins with arsenopyrite, bismuthinite, and visible gold typical of the Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold style mineralization found at other deposits on the RC Project. Drilling to date has defined a mineralized footprint of about 900 metres by 650 metres, extending to a depth of about 400 metres, and the zone remains open in all directions. Sitka's 2026 diamond drilling was designed to expand the mineralized footprint, use oriented core to better understand the controls on mineralization, and test the linkage between the metasedimentary-hosted and intrusion-hosted mineralization.

The Bear Paw Breccia Zone, located approximately 2.5 km southwest of the Rhosgobel deposit, is outlined on the surface by a large 1.5 km x 750 m gold-in-soil anomaly. Drilling to date has outlined a 200 m x 500 m irregular zone of hydrothermally altered and brecciated metasediments, cut by abundant monzonite dykes and Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold style mineralization including stockwork and sheeted quartz veins and hydrothermal breccias. Mineralization at the Bear Paw Zone begins at surface, has been traced to a depth of approximately 200 m and remains open in all directions.





Figure 6. Core photos of the Contact Zone showing the high-grade gold interval associated with quartz veins cutting altered metasediments and feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite.

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Figure 7: Longitudinal section showing drill holes across several of the intrusion targets and the current gold resources within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex.

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Figure 8*: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, and the six additional areas that have drill targets indicated by the mauve hatched areas. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west.

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* References for Figure 8 drilling intervals:

Pukelman Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated November 12, 2025 and this release

Bear Paw Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated January 20, 2026 and this release

About the RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned, flagship RC Gold Project consists of a 447 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000-foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate two-hour drive from Dawson City. It is one of the largest consolidated land packages strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project hosts an indicated MRE of 1,291,000 ounces of gold and an inferred MRE of 3,829,000 ounces of gold (see Table A below) hosted within three at-surface, road-accessible pit-constrained deposits. The 60,000 metre drill program completed in 2026 was focused on expanding all three known deposits in addition to testing other high potential targets in close proximity to the current resources.

Table A: Summary of Gold Mineral Resources at the RC Gold Project





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* Notes for Blackjack Resources:

Mineral resource estimate prepared by Ronald G. Simpson of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. Mineral Resources are estimated consistent with CIM Definition Standards and reported in accordance with NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the following assumptions: US$2000/oz Au price; a 45° pit slope; assumed metallurgical recovery of 85%; mining costs of US$2.00 per tonne; processing costs of US$10.00 per tonne; G&A of US$4.00/t. The base case cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au is believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for open-pit mining and processing. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

** Notes for Rhosgobel and Eiger Resources:

Mineral resource estimate prepared by Ronald G. Simpson of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of February 25, 2026 Mineral Resources are estimated consistent with CIM Definition Standards and reported in accordance with NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the following assumptions: US$3000/oz Au price; a 45° pit slope; assumed metallurgical recovery of 85%; mining costs of US$2.50 per tonne; processing costs of US$14.00 per tonne; G&A of US$4.00/t. The base case cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au is based on a gold price of US$2500/oz and believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for open-pit mining and processing Totals may not sum due to rounding.

All of these deposits begin at surface and are potentially open pit minable. Initial bottle roll metallurgical testing confirmed the non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization and returned gold extraction rates averaging around 85% for the Blackjack and Eiger deposits. Further metallurgical testwork in 2024 for Blackjack and Eiger returned recoveries ranging from 77.6% to 93% for gravity followed by cyanidation. Initial bottle roll testing for Rhosgobel has confirmed non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization with two composite samples returning gold recoveries of 89% and 96%. Additional metallurgical testing at Rhosgobel has returned an average gold recovery of 94.3% using conventional whole ore cyanidation leaching and an initial recovery of 84.7% tungsten in rougher concentrate using conventional flotation. Metallurgical testing for potential silver recovery has not yet been completed.

For the purposes of the current resource model, it is assumed that a likely mill flowsheet would consist of a gravimetric, flotation, and cyanidation circuit.

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

Yukon Geoscience Forum: Whitehorse, Yukon: November 16 - 19, 2026

21 Mining Investment Conference: London, England: November 23 - 24, 2026

CIBC Mining Mini Conference - De-Risking the North: Success Factors for Permitting, Community Engagement, and Operations: Toronto, ON: November 24, 2026

Scotiabank Mining Conference: Toronto, ON: December 1 - 2, 2026

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference: Vancouver, BC: January 24 - 25, 2027

AME RoundUp: Vancouver, BC: January 25 - 28, 2027

*All events are subject to change.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 447 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company has also announced plans to spin-out the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and the Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona into a new discovery-focused exploration company to be named at a later date.

A 60,000 metre diamond drilling program planned for 2026 has now been completed at the Company's flagship RC Gold Project, located in Yukon, Canada, where up to seven diamond drill rigs were operating for several months.

For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com

Scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", or "would" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding future plans, the advancement of the Company's projects and anticipated work programs, ongoing drilling activities and management's expectations and intentions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will carry out its exploration plans as currently anticipated by management. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty, risks related to exploration activities and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

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