Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper-gold explorer, is pleased to announce the completion of its 2026 diamond drill program at its Trident and Pinnacle properties (the "Program"), located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The Company completed 14 diamond drill holes totalling 4,548.5 metres: eight holes (2,410.6 metres) at Trident and six holes (2,137.9 metres) at Pinnacle. Core from 13 of the 14 holes has been logged and sampled, and 2,286 core samples have been submitted for analysis to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS"). Full assay results from Trident are anticipated by the end of 2026, with results from Pinnacle anticipated in early 2027.

2026 Program Highlights

Expanded program: 14 diamond drill holes totalling 4,548.5 metres of NQ core were completed, approximately 75% more metres than the Company's 2025 program.

District-scale testing: both Trident and Pinnacle were drill-tested in a single season, advancing the Company's interpretation of the two properties as one district-scale copper-gold porphyry system.

Six targets tested: drilling tested the A Zone, East IP Anomaly, East Breccia and West Breccia targets at Trident, and the Pinnacle South and Pinnacle Aplite North target areas at Pinnacle. Three of the Trident targets step out from the A Zone and Central Porphyry areas drilled by the Company in 2025.

Trident assays by year-end: full assay results for the eight Trident holes are anticipated by the end of 2026.

Pinnacle and 2025 core to follow: assays for the six Pinnacle holes, and for previously unsampled core from 2025 holes DD25TRI003, DD25TRI004 and DD25TRI005, are anticipated in early 2027.

Trident

Eight holes totalling 2,410.6 metres were drilled at Trident across four target areas: the A Zone (DD26TRI007 to DD26TRI009), the East IP Anomaly (DD26TRI010 to DD26TRI012), the East Breccia (DD26TRI013) and the West Breccia (DD26TRI014). The A Zone holes followed up the Company's 2025 drilling, while the remaining five holes stepped out to test three new targets. Hole DD26TRI011, collared from the same pad as DD26TRI010, has not been logged or sampled at this time.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev. (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) DD26TRI007 Trident A Zone 388434 6123442 1,048 45 -60 268.0 DD26TRI008 Trident A Zone 388471 6123409 1,042 45 -60 265.0 DD26TRI009 Trident A Zone 388471 6123409 1,042 345 -45 325.0 DD26TRI010 East IP Anomaly 391701 6123903 1,360 140 -65 387.0 DD26TRI011 East IP Anomaly 391701 6123903 1,360 220 -60 435.0 DD26TRI012 East IP Anomaly 392245 6124559 1,358 220 -60 86.6 DD26TRI013 East Breccia 388960 6123987 1,186 200 -55 447.0 DD26TRI014 West Breccia 388332 6124890 1,354 330 -45 197.0 Total











2,410.6

Note: Collar coordinates are UTM NAD83 Zone 10N, located by handheld GPS. Elevations are approximate. Azimuth and dip are planned collar orientations.

Pinnacle

Six holes totalling 2,137.9 metres were drilled at Pinnacle across two target areas: Pinnacle South (DD26PIN015 and DD26PIN016) and Pinnacle Aplite North (DD26PIN017 to DD26PIN020). The Program marks the return of diamond drilling to Pinnacle, which was last diamond drilled in 2017.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev. (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) DD26PIN015 Pinnacle South 384200 6124216 1,001 33 -65 410.9 DD26PIN016 Pinnacle South 384200 6124216 1,001 303 -55 282.0 DD26PIN017 Pinnacle Aplite North 380242 6134845 1,305 99 -60 378.0 DD26PIN018 Pinnacle Aplite North 381209 6134751 1,238 133 -62.5 393.0 DD26PIN019 Pinnacle Aplite North 380498 6134776 1,326 136 -62.5 358.0 DD26PIN020 Pinnacle Aplite North 383022 6134328 1,127 117 -62.5 316.0 Total











2,137.9

Note: Collar coordinates are UTM NAD83 Zone 10N, located by handheld GPS. Elevations are from TRIM digital elevation data. Azimuth and dip are planned collar orientations.



Figure 1: Trident-Pinnacle property showing 2026 drill collars with 2025 and historical drilling.

NAD83 UTM Zone 10N.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/322649_picture1.jpg

Assay Timing and Next Steps

Full assay results from the 2026 Trident drilling are anticipated by the end of 2026, and results from Pinnacle are anticipated in early 2027. The Company has also submitted samples from previously unsampled intervals of 2025 holes DD25TRI003, DD25TRI004 and DD25TRI005 to ALS, with results anticipated in early 2027. The remaining core from DD25TRI006 will be submitted shortly. Results will be released following review and verification by the Qualified Person, and will be integrated with historic drilling, geophysics and geochemistry into an updated geological model of the Trident-Pinnacle system to guide target selection for future drilling.

Brad Peters, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "2026 was a milestone season for Pacific Empire. For the first time, we drilled both Trident and Pinnacle in the same program, testing the system on a district scale. Our site team and our drilling contractor, Omineca Drilling, delivered excellent production and a safe, professional program. This program advances our view of Trident and Pinnacle as one large copper-gold porphyry system. With Trident assays due before year-end, and Pinnacle and our 2025 core to follow early in 2027, we look forward to a steady flow of results for shareholders over the coming months."

Qualified Person and Data Compilation: The Company has engaged Quinn Harper, P. Geo., of inData Geoscience Ltd. as its Qualified Person to oversee technical disclosure for the Trident and Pinnacle projects. Before reporting on the Program, the Company chose to complete logging and sampling of the 2026 drill core, submit the outstanding 2025 core for analysis, and compile the drilling dataset for review by the Qualified Person. The Company is now positioned to report assay results promptly as they are received.

Sampling, QA/QC and Qualified Person

Drill core was logged and sampled at the Company's 2026 exploration camp. Samples were sealed in security-tagged bags and shipped under chain of custody by Bandstra Transportation to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") preparation facilities in Terrace and Langley, British Columbia. ALS is an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, and a 1,000 g split is pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm (ALS PREP-31B). Gold is determined by 30 g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA23), and 48 elements by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61). As part of its QA/QC program, the Company inserted a blank or certified reference material at every 20th sample position (5%), alternating between the two.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Quinn Harper, P. Geo., of inData Geoscience Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and independent of the Company.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper-gold exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 16,982 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: the timing of receipt and release of assay results; the interpretation of the Trident and Pinnacle properties as a single district-scale mineral system; the integration and modelling of exploration data; and future exploration plans and targeting, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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