Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper-gold explorer, is pleased to announce that on November 13, 2026 it closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 4, 2026 (the "Offering"). The Company issued 22,222,223 flow-through shares of the Company ("FT Shares") at a price of C$0.045 per FT Share for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.04.

Use of Proceeds

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's 2027 exploration programs at its Trident and Pinnacle projects in north-central British Columbia. No proceeds of the Offering will be paid to Non-Arm's Length Parties of the Company or to persons conducting Investor Relations Activities.

Each FT Share qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Act"). The proceeds of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in the Act. The Company plans to incur qualifying expenditures on or before December 31, 2027 (or such other period as may be permissible under applicable tax legislation), and to renounce all qualifying expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2026.

Finder's Fee and Hold Periods

In connection with the Offering, the Company issued to Castlewood Capital Corporation, an arm's length finder, 1,777,778 common shares at a deemed price of C$0.045 per share and 1,777,778 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), being 8% of the FT Shares placed. The finder's shares were issued in payment of a finder's fee equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (which will not be a flow-through share) at a price of C$0.045 until November 13, 2028. No cash commission was paid.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering, including the FT Shares, the finder's shares and the Finder's Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on March 14, 2027 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. As the securities were issued at a price or deemed price of less than $0.05, they are also subject to the TSX Venture Exchange hold period, which expires on March 14, 2027.

No insiders of the Company participated in the Offering, and no new insider or Control Person of the Company was created as a result of the Offering. The Offering, including the finder's fee, remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and its common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 16,982 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: final acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange; the use of the proceeds of the Offering to fund the Company's 2027 exploration programs at its Trident and Pinnacle projects; that each FT Share qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada); and that the proceeds of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in the Act and the Company plans to incur qualifying expenditures on or before December 31, 2027 (or such other period as may be permissible under applicable tax legislation), and to renounce all qualifying expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2026, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified in the management's discussion and analysis accompanying our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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