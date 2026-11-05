ATWEC Technologies, Inc. Reports August 2026 Revenue of $2.93 Million, Up 17.7% Year-over-Year

August Revenue Rises $441,767 Over August 2025; Quarter-to-Date Revenue of $8.88 Million, Up 37.5%, Keeps Company on Pace to Beat Its $10 Million Third Quarter Projection

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:ATWT) ("ATWEC" or the "Company"), the parent company of Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd. ("Park-Aid"), today announced revenue results for the month ended August 31, 2026, reporting total revenue of $2,931,801, an increase of $441,767, or 17.7%, compared to $2,490,034 for the month ended August 31, 2025.

August is the second month of the Company's third quarter. Combined with previously reported July 2026 revenue of $5,945,469, the Company generated quarter-to-date revenue of $8,877,270 for the two months ended August 31, 2026, an increase of $2,423,114, or 37.5%, compared to $6,454,156 for the two months ended August 31, 2025. Quarter-to-date revenue represents approximately 88.8% of the Company's previously announced projection of more than $10 million in third quarter revenue, leaving approximately $1.12 million in September revenue needed to reach $10 million for the quarter.

August 2026 Highlights

August 2026 revenue of $2.93 million , up 17.7% from $2.49 million in August 2025.

, up 17.7% from $2.49 million in August 2025. Year-over-year increase of $441,767 in monthly revenue compared to August 2025.

in monthly revenue compared to August 2025. Quarter-to-date revenue of $8.88 million for July and August combined, up 37.5% from $6.45 million in the same period of 2025 - approximately 88.8% of the Company's $10 million Q3 revenue projection.

for July and August combined, up 37.5% from $6.45 million in the same period of 2025 - approximately 88.8% of the Company's $10 million Q3 revenue projection. On pace to beat the Company's prior Q3 revenue estimate, entering September with a strong project backlog.

Monthly Revenue Comparison (Unaudited)

Period 2026 2025 $ Change % Change Month ended August 31 $2,931,801 $2,490,034 +$441,767 +17.7% Two months ended August 31 (QTD) $8,877,270 $6,454,156 +$2,423,114 +37.5%

Momentum Continues Through the Peak Season

The Company's August performance reflected continued strong execution across its asphalt paving, concrete, civil infrastructure and road maintenance operations through the height of the Western Canadian construction season. Following July's 50.0% year-over-year increase, August's 17.7% increase marks the second consecutive month of year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter.

"August continued the momentum we built in July. We grew revenue nearly 18% over August of last year, and through the first two months of the quarter we have generated $8.88 million in revenue - up 37.5% from the same period last year and nearly 89% of our $10 million projection. Based on those results, we are on pace to beat our prior revenue estimate for the quarter. Our crews continued to execute at a high level through the peak of the season, our backlog remains strong, and our public-sector, commercial and industrial clients continue to rely on us. We look forward to closing out the quarter in September and reporting our full third quarter results to shareholders."

- Jeff Eales, Chief Executive Officer, ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:ATWT), through its wholly owned subsidiary Park-Aid Asphalt and Maintenance Ltd., is a diversified infrastructure and construction services company operating in Western Canada. The Company provides asphalt paving, concrete construction, earthworks, underground utilities, civil infrastructure, land development, road maintenance, milling and traffic-management services to public-sector, commercial, industrial and residential clients. The Company is currently undertaking a corporate rebranding to better reflect its expanded operations and long-term growth strategy. For more information, please visit www.park-aid.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws, including statements regarding projected third quarter revenue, quarter-to-date results, the Company's pace relative to its revenue projections, business momentum, project backlog, and business outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to project timing and execution, seasonality, weather, customer billing and collection, market and economic conditions, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings. Monthly results are not necessarily indicative of results for any full quarter or year. The revenue figures in this press release are unaudited and subject to adjustment upon completion of the Company's financial statement review. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Request for Corporate Investor Relations Information: Ir@park-aid.com

SOURCE: ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/atwec-technologies-inc.-otcid-atwt-reports-august-2026-revenue-of-2.93-1247186