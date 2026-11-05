Tony Pullen steps down from the Board and will continue with the Company as an advisor

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - BetterLife Pharma Inc. (CSE: BETR) (OTCQB: BETRF) (FSE: NPAU) ("BetterLife" or the "Company"), an emerging biotechnology company developing BETR-001 for chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine, today announced that Ralph Anthony ("Tony") Pullen has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective November 4, 2026, and will remain with the Company as an advisor. The Board has appointed Henry Chow, CPA, CA, as a director, effective today. Mr. Chow will stand for election at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders on December 9, 2026.

Mr. Pullen brought decades of life sciences investment experience to the Board, including as founder of Lumira Capital, and supported the Company through its transition to a focused neurology developer.

"Tony has been a steady and valued voice on this Board," said Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer of BetterLife. "He backed the Company when it was much smaller, and his judgment helped shape where we are today. On behalf of the Board and management, I thank him for his service and his contributions to BetterLife. We are glad he will stay close to the Company as an advisor."

"It has been a privilege to serve on the BetterLife Board," said Mr. Pullen. "The Company is well positioned, and I look forward to continuing to support the team as an advisor."

Mr. Chow is the founding partner of Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP, a Vancouver-based accounting firm he established in 2008. The firm is registered with the Canadian Public Accountability Board and serves approximately 70 public company audit clients. Mr. Chow has more than 25 years of public company audit experience, including financial reporting under U.S. GAAP and internal control over financial reporting under SOX 404. He has served as Chief Financial Officer and/or Director of three Canadian-listed public companies, Millennium Silver Corp., Running Fox Resource Corp. and Oa Capital Corp., and since 2024 his firm has acted as contract CFO for a Canadian company that completed its Nasdaq listing in 2025.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Chow commenced his articling with KPMG LLP in Vancouver in 2000, working on clients in financial institutions, insurance, and not-for-profit entities and his experience included two stints in Atlanta, Georgia as part of audit teams on various Fortune 500 companies. In 2005, he became a manager at Manning Elliott LLP, working in the public company audit group and helping to develop the firm's audit methodology, before leaving to start Saturna Group in 2008. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours, Accounting) from the University of British Columbia and is a member in good standing with Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia since 2003.

"Henry has spent more than two decades auditing and advising public companies, and he knows the reporting and control standards a U.S.-listed company has to meet," said Mr. Doug Drysdale, Executive Chairman of BetterLife. "That experience will strengthen our governance as we prepare the Company for its next stage of growth."

About BETR-001

BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of 2-bromo-lysergic acid diethylamide (2-Br-LSD) in development for the preventive treatment of chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine. The Company holds a granted U.S. composition-of-matter patent covering BETR-001. BETR-001 is an investigational product and has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing BETR-001 for the treatment of neurological disorders, including chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release relating to the Company are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "potential", "possible", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the election of directors at the Company's annual general and special meeting, the expected contributions of Mr. Chow and Mr. Pullen, the Company's corporate plans and the development of BETR-001.

Any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the markets for the treatment of neurological disorders and viral infections; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for growth; political, social and environmental uncertainties; employee relations; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions in the markets where the Company operates; implications of disease outbreaks on the Company's operations; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form for the year ended January 31, 2026, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322635