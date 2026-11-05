West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - The First Nations Financial Management Board (FMB) is excited to announce its participation in Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX). As part of this national initiative, The First Nations Financial Management Board (FMB) will host The Sugarbush As A Teacher: Balancing Economic Development, Governance, And Anishinaabe Land Stewardship With Marnie Anderson which aims to unpack the sugarbush as a key example of Anishinaabe teachings on climate, health, Indigenous resilience, environmental change, and intergenerational responsibility to relationships with the land and maple trees. As well as balancing economic development and governance with traditional knowledge and land stewardship. These ideas will be combined through storytelling, personal experience, and Marnie's M.A. research.

The Sugarbush As A Teacher: Balancing Economic Development, Governance, And Anishinaabe Land Stewardship With Marnie Anderson is taking place during CCWX 2026 which runs from November 23 to November 29th.

Event details:

Date: November 26, 2026

November 26, 2026 Time: 11AM EST

11AM EST Format/Location: Virtual

To learn more about The Sugarbush As A Teacher: Balancing Economic Development, Governance, And Anishinaabe Land Stewardship With Marnie Anderson, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About The First Nations Financial Management Board (FMB)

The First Nations Financial Management Board (FMB) is a non-profit, Indigenous-led organization that helps interested First Nations build strong fiscal and financial management capacity. We work alongside First Nations to strengthen governance, develop and maintain Financial Administration Laws or By-Laws, achieve Financial Performance and Financial Management Systems certifications, and continually improve financial practices.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is an initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organized by Toronto Stock Exchange in partnership with Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI), CPA Canada, First Nations Financial Management Board, GLOBE, and Responsible Investment Association (RIA), CCWX offers a platform for accessible, action-oriented events that accelerate progress and champion change.

CCWX 2026 will take place from November 23 to November 29, 2026, featuring a variety of events hosted by organizations nationwide. To learn more about CCWX 2026 and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.