Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns LLP has earned regional rankings in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms. This places the firm among a select group of about 2-4% of law firms nationwide recognized for practice group excellence.

In a crowded legal marketplace, Best Law Firms rankings set apart practices with exceptional professional excellence, deep experience and consistent client trust. The firm's recognition in 27 regional practice areas reflects both the strength of its attorneys and its lasting reputation in the profession.

Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns LLP received the following rankings in the 2027 Best Law Firms:

Regional Tier 1

St. Petersburg Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) Commercial Litigation Corporate Law Employment Law - Management Health Care Law Litigation - Labor and Employment Litigation - Real Estate Litigation - Trusts and Estates Real Estate Law Tax Law Trusts and Estates

Tampa Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law Commercial Litigation Criminal Defense: White-Collar Health Care Law Litigation - Banking and Finance Litigation - Bankruptcy Litigation - Intellectual Property Litigation - Patent Litigation - Real Estate Litigation - Securities Real Estate Law Tax Law Trademark Law Trusts and Estates



Regional Tier 2

St. Petersburg Employment Law - Individuals Labor Law - Management Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Tampa Corporate Law Land Use and Zoning Law Litigation - Labor and Employment Litigation - Land Use and Zoning Litigation - Trusts and Estates Mergers and Acquisitions Law Securities / Capital Markets Law



Regional Tier 3

St. Petersburg Litigation - Construction

Tampa Securities Regulation



What the Tiers Mean: Best Law Firms groups firms into tiers instead of ranking them one by one. Each tier is tied to one practice area in one market, such as Real Estate Law in Tampa. Tier 1 is the highest level of recognition, followed by Tier 2 and Tier 3. Each firm gets an overall score that combines feedback from clients and professional references, reviews from peer attorneys and other research. Firms are often separated by only small differences in that score, so grouping them into tiers gives a more accurate picture than a numbered list.

Ranking in any tier is a distinction. To be eligible in a practice area and market, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized in that year's edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Even then, the number of tiers awarded varies, and some practice areas aren't ranked at all in a market when there isn't enough data for a fair comparison.

Rankings are determined through a rigorous, data-driven process that includes extensive client feedback, peer review and independent research. Only firms that receive the highest levels of recognition in these assessments earn tiered rankings.

Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers, underscored the exclusivity of the honor: "Best Law Firms rankings recognize an exceptionally small percentage of firms in what is an extraordinarily competitive legal field. To be included means a firm has distinguished itself among thousands of practices through demonstrated excellence, credibility and peer respect. These honorees represent the very top tier of practice group performance."

Best Law Firms recognizes firms nationally and regionally in tiered categories based on the scope, quality and market impact of their practice, making inclusion a powerful benchmark of legal distinction.

About Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns LLP

Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns LLP is a full-service law firm that has served individuals, businesses and organizations with a broad range of legal needs for many years. The firm focuses on practical guidance and careful advocacy, helping clients address legal challenges while planning for long-term success. Its attorneys approach each matter with close attention to detail and a clear understanding of the legal and business concerns that often shape a client's decisions.

The firm represents clients across a wide variety of practice areas, providing counsel in both transactional matters and complex disputes. From business formation and commercial transactions to litigation and regulatory issues, Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns LLP works with clients to develop strategies that fit their circumstances and goals. Attorneys collaborate across practice groups when needed, allowing clients to benefit from the firm's collective knowledge and resources.

Clients include entrepreneurs, established companies, financial institutions, developers, families and individuals seeking thoughtful legal guidance. The firm's lawyers take the time to understand the details of each case and the industries their clients operate in. This approach allows them to offer advice that is not only legally sound but also practical for real-world situations.

Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns LLP is known for its commitment to professional integrity and responsive client service. By maintaining strong relationships and staying attentive to changing laws and regulations, the firm continues to assist clients with matters that can affect their businesses, property, finances and personal lives.

Media Contact

Brianna Dugas

Marketing Director

Bdugas@jpfirm.com

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