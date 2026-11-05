

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - EDP Renewables, S.A. (EDW.F, EDPR.LS) reported a surge in net income for the first nine-month period of fiscal 2026. For the nine-month period, the company posted a net income of EUR 440 million, higher than EUR 107 million in the same period last year. This surge in net profit reflects solid operational performance and higher asset rotation gains. Recurring net profit surged to EUR 439 million from EUR 189 million in fiscal 2025.



Profit before income tax and CESE was EUR 602 million as against the prior year's EUR 283 million. EBIT rose to EUR 969 million from last year's EUR 644 million. Recurring EBITDA stood at EUR 1.728 billion, higher than EUR 1.405 billion a year ago. EBITDA was EUR 2.027 billion, up from EUR 1.390 billion in the previous year. Revenues and cost of energy sales moved down to EUR 1.653 billion from the prior year's EUR 1.704 billion.



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