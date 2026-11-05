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Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
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ER

WKN: A0Q249 | ISIN: ES0127797019 | Ticker-Symbol: EDW
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 15:05
13,760 Euro
+1,47 % +0,200
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
PSI
RENIXX
Europa 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EDP RENEWABLES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDP RENEWABLES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,65013,67015:42
13,64013,66015:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EDP RENEWABLES
EDP RENEWABLES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EDP RENEWABLES SA13,760+1,47 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.