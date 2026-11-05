

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swisscom AG (SCMN.SW) Thursday reaffirmed its full-year outlook, expecting revenue of CHF 14.7 billion to CHF 14.9 billion and EBITDA after lease expense (EBITDAaL) of CHF 5.0 billion to CHF 5.1 billion.



The company said that if its targets are achieved, it will propose a dividend increase to CHF 27 per share from CHF 26, payable in 2027 for the 2026 financial year.



For the nine-month period, net income rose to CHF 1.184 billion, or CHF 19.53 per share, from CHF 957 million, or CHF 19.09 per share, a year earlier.



Operating income edged up to CHF 1.487 billion from CHF 1.485 billion.



EBITDAaL rose 1.5% to CHF 3.833 billion from CHF 3.777 billion.



Revenue, however, declined 2.1% to CHF 10.936 billion from CHF 11.175 billion in the prior-year period.



On the SIX Swiss Exchange, Swisscom shares were up more than 1% at CHF 720.50 on Thursday.



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