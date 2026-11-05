

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure engineering software company Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) on Thursday reported higher third-quarter profit as sales increased from a year earlier.



Quarterly net income rose to $89.93 million or $0.29 per share from $57.37 million or $0.18 per share, a year before.



On an adjusted basis, net income surged to $113.94 million or $0.36 per share from $88.16 million or $0.27 per share last year.



Total revenue increased to $421.51 million from $375.55 million in the year-ago quarter.



Annualized recurring revenue advanced to $1.58 billion as of September 30, 2026, from $1.41 billion a year earlier. The constant-currency ARR growth rate was 13%.



Shares of Bentley Systems up 1.40% to $44.25 in premarket trading after ending Wednesday's session up 3.58%.



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