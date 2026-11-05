

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP), a Canadian-American drink and brewing company, on Thursday reported net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with loss in the same period a year ago.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to the company came in at $271.5 million compared with loss of $2.93 billion in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $1.45 versus loss per share of $14.79 last year.



Underlying net income came in at $272.2 million compared with $330.8 million in the previous year.



Underlying earnings per share were $1.46 versus $1.67 last year.



Underlying EBITDA declined to $592.1 million from $665.4 million in the prior year.



Operating income came in at $390.6 million compared with loss of $3.43 billion in the prior year.



Net sales decreased to $2.93 billion from $2.97 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company's net sales are expected to decline 1% to 2% on a constant currency basis compared to flat, plus or minus 1%, previously



Underlying earnings per share: decline 16% to 19% versus 2025, compared to a decline in the range of 11% to 15%, previously



In the pre-market trading, Molson Coors Beverage is 3.82% lesser at $41.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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