

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC (BSY) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $89.933 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $57.373 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.



Excluding items, BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC reported adjusted earnings of $113.940 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $421.507 million from $375.549 million last year.



BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $89.933 Mln. vs. $57.373 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $421.507 Mln vs. $375.549 Mln last year.



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