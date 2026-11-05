New integration sends standardized client data from Validis directly into MindBridge, so audit firms spend less time preparing data and more time on risk

MindBridge Analytics Inc., which provides the intelligence layer for Augmented Assurance, and Validis, a leading provider of financial data collection and standardization technology, announced a partnership and integration that sends standardized client data from Validis directly into MindBridge for full-population risk analysis.

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Audit analytics work begins with getting client data out of accounting systems and into a usable form. That work comes before any risk assessment, and it takes time away from the judgment calls auditors are there to make. Once the data is ready, the question is where to focus, and what to focus on, as client financial environments grow more automated and complex.

This partnership brings together Validis' ability to securely extract and standardize transaction-level data directly from client accounting systems with MindBridge's explainable AI and full-population financial analysis. Through this new integration, standardized general ledger, trial balance, chart of accounts, accounts receivable, and accounts payable data can flow directly into MindBridge, reducing manual data preparation, so auditors can focus on the areas of greatest risk, as opposed to data transformation.

"The challenge isn't only accessing more data," said Les Rechan, CEO of MindBridge. "It's understanding where risk exists and where auditors should focus their attention. Our partnership with Validis addresses both sides of that challenge, helping firms modernize their audit approach while keeping professional judgment at the center."

"Audit firms receive client data from many different accounting systems, in many different formats," said Michael Turner, CEO of Validis. "Our job is to standardize that data and check it. Connecting our work to MindBridge means the data can move straight into risk analysis, and the auditor decides what to test and where to focus."

The integration reflects what MindBridge calls Augmented Assurance: auditors using AI to review every transaction, with clear explanations of why each item was flagged, while professional judgment stays with the auditor. By pairing reliable, standardized data with prioritized risk findings, the companies aim to help firms improve audit quality, reduce manual effort and deliver more consistent assurance at scale.

About MindBridge

MindBridge helps organizations build confidence in their financial data. Its AI platform analyzes every transaction to uncover errors and unusual activity that traditional checks can miss, and shows why each one was flagged. Audit firms use MindBridge to deliver more efficient audits without compromising quality, while finance teams use it to catch issues earlier and strengthen oversight. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, MindBridge is trusted by global audit firms and Fortune 500 organizations. Learn more at mindbridge.ai.

About Validis

Validis provides direct connections to accounting systems, enabling financial professionals to access standardized financial data without manual preparation. The platform connects to leading cloud and on-prem accounting systems and delivers structured datasets for use in audit engagements, commercial and specialist lending, and advisory workflows. Data is available through the Validis portal, API or MCP server, across the UK, Australia, the USA and Canada.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:



MindBridge: Linsey Flannery, linsey.flannery@mindbridge.ai

Validis: Shannon Halls, Shannon.Halls@validis.com