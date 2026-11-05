Sugar guides sellers to the '3.6-degree view' of focused priorities and actions to drive improved customer relationships, retention, and sales

SugarAI today announced new AI-powered capabilities, advancing CRM from a system of record to a system of action. The release furthers Sugar's Precision Selling mission, giving sellers focused, actionable account guidance to identify revenue opportunities and risks, focus on the right accounts, and take the next best action.

Sugar connects CRM data and customer engagement signals with ERP information to help sellers act on a clearer, more complete picture of their customers and opportunities. This moves sellers from an overwhelming 360-degree view of the customer to the 36-degree view of what matters, and ultimately to the 3.6-degree view that guides the next action. AI mines signals across territories, accounts, and opportunities from an integrated view of CRM and ERP data.

Identifying actionable revenue signals is especially important in manufacturing and distribution, as commercial complexity continues to grow. 96% of manufacturers and distributors say limited precision in sales and customer operations contributes to missed growth opportunities, slower decision-making, customer defection, and weaker forecasting. Sellers and customer account managers now manage 86 accounts on average, increasing the need to protect seller attention focus and direct them toward the highest-impact actions.

AI Guidance Built into the Seller Workflow

Sugar's new integrated AI capabilities include:

SugarAdvisors and Smart Prompts: Proactively alerts sellers to risks and opportunities, such as declining or accelerating customer engagement, inventory or reorder patterns, overdue sales activities, and the need for executive support.

Proactively alerts sellers to risks and opportunities, such as declining or accelerating customer engagement, inventory or reorder patterns, overdue sales activities, and the need for executive support. Sugar Cube: An embedded AI-powered assistant gives sellers in-depth recommendations, helps them understand account and opportunity context, and prepares them for key sales activities.

An embedded AI-powered assistant gives sellers in-depth recommendations, helps them understand account and opportunity context, and prepares them for key sales activities. AI Analytics: Converts plain language business questions into charts, summaries, tables, or views, eliminating long lead-times from Revenue Operations for new reports and insights.

Converts plain language business questions into charts, summaries, tables, or views, eliminating long lead-times from Revenue Operations for new reports and insights. Mobile Smart Notes: Lets sellers capture key images, notes, and context on their mobile device, automatically associated with the right account, contact, and or opportunity.

Together, these capabilities bring CRM and ERP intelligence directly into the seller workflow, surfacing signals such as churn risk, whitespace opportunities, and product recommendations without requiring sellers to assemble this analysis.

A Differentiated Approach

"Manufacturers and distributors already have valuable information across CRM and ERP; the advantage comes from connecting it, interpreting it, and putting clear actions in front of sellers. This is where Sugar leads: AI absorbs complexity, protects attention, and turns customer data into measurable growth," said David Roberts, SugarAI's CEO.

"Businesses are drowning in data and insights but starving for relevance and recommendations. CRM hasn't lived up to its promise, and ERP hasn't lived up to its full potential," Roberts said. "Surfacing actionable revenue signals in CRM and ERP data enables companies to maximize customer lifetime value."

Sugar moves CRM from a mission of completeness to one of relevance, and from data aggregation and dashboards to focused recommendations. Precision Selling identifies what matters across massive amounts of information from customer engagement to retention risk, to buyer changes to expansion opportunities. It drives the recommended next action, so sellers spend less time searching and more time strengthening accounts and driving predictable growth.

Sugar is bringing predictable economics to organizations through its pragmatic approach to AI: helping organizations uncover revenue opportunities in their existing customer base while keeping AI costs controlled and predictable. Instead of exposing customers to open-ended, consumption-based costs from unrestricted AI token usage, Sugar's AI capabilities are built into predictable pricing.

About SugarAI

SugarAI provides software that helps revenue teams manage and grow their customer accounts with greater visibility and control. It delivers account-level recommendations that highlight risk, uncover expansion opportunities, and guide sellers toward clear next steps.

Used by thousands of companies in more than 120 countries, SugarAI supports organizations operating in complex, relationship-driven sales environments. Headquartered in Denver, SugarAI is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information, visit www.sugarai.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105342692/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Erin Lutz

Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for SugarAI)

erin@lutzpr.com

949.293.1055

Sarita Kincaid

Vice President, Corporate Communications, SugarAI

sarita.kincaid@sugarai.com

408.913.2090