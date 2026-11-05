EIC-supported project demonstrates ceramic data storage within established object-storage workflows

Cerabyte, a pioneer of ceramic-based data storage solutions, today announced successful S3 integration testing of its ceramic data storage technology in collaboration with CERN openlab, CERN's public-private partnership for accelerating computing innovation for science. Supported by the European Innovation Council's EIC Accelerator program, the results provide an independent, third-party proof point for Cerabyte's technology in one of the world's most data-intensive research environments.

The S3 interface has become the de facto standard for object storage across cloud, hyperscale and research data centers. By validating full S3 integration, Cerabyte demonstrated that its ceramic storage technology is ready to integrate into today's large scale and enterprise data storage infrastructure enabling applications to write, store and retrieve data using the same industry-standard commands and tools already deployed at scale, without changes to existing workflows.

CERN, the world's largest particle physics laboratory, is helping scientists explore the universe's smallest building blocks. This groundbreaking research generates vast amounts of scientific data whose value can extend far beyond the experiments themselves, making long-term preservation critical. CERN's history also demonstrates how fundamental research can have an impact far beyond the scientific community. From advancing the understanding of the Higgs boson to being the birthplace of the World Wide Web, CERN has shown that discoveries driven by scientific exploration can ultimately benefit the world at large.

"Preserving CERN's knowledge for the long-term also means keeping a close eye on new storage technologies," said Vladimir Bahyl, CERN Tape Archive Manager. "Seeing a new storage medium work with standard S3 tools is a valuable step in assessing its potential. We wrote a cross-section of CERN's story to Cerabyte's ceramic storage: articles and a book on six decades of discoveries, a video on the 2012 Higgs boson discovery, sample CMS physics data with Higgs candidate events, and our annual reports for 2012 and 2025. The results are encouraging, and we look forward to continuing the evaluation."

The challenge of preserving CERN's scientific data reflects a much broader need to keep critical information accessible, intact and affordable for decades. Advances in long-term storage developed for environments like CERN could benefit applications ranging from medical records and cultural heritage to AI data and archives. Cerabyte's ceramic-on-glass technology is designed for long-term, power-free data retention, reducing the need for ongoing media replacement and data migration.

"A fundamentally new storage medium should not require a fundamentally different infrastructure," said Christian Pflaum, CEO of Cerabyte. "These tests show that ceramic storage can work with familiar S3 tools and workflows. That brings permanent, immutable storage closer to practical adoption, not just for science, but for any organization managing data that must outlast the systems that created it."

Permanent data storage aims to change how knowledge travels across generations. Connecting durable ceramic media with established access methods is a step toward preserving today's digital information without passing on an endless burden of replacement.

Additional Resources:

Cerabyte Joins CERN openlab (2024)

Will AI Stay Dumb for Lack of Memory

Cerabyte Progress

CERN Cerabyte S3 video

About Cerabyte

Cerabyte is at the forefront of developing sustainable, accessible, permanent data storage technology. Our innovative ceramic-based technology utilizes advanced laser-matrix writing and high-speed microscope reading technologies, forming the cornerstone of a system capable of storing immense amounts of data virtually forever with no data migration required and retrieval within seconds. Our cost-effective, immutable data storage features virtually unlimited media life while being fully recyclable, helping to reduce environmental and carbon footprint. Leveraging semiconductor manufacturing tool technology, we scale density and speed and are uniquely positioned to pave the way to the yottabyte era, leading the emergence of the industry's newest storage tier. Learn more at www.cerabyte.com.

Cerabyte and the Cerabyte logo are trademarks of Cerabyte. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Cerabyte. All rights reserved.

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Media Contact:

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Cerabyte

Kim Pegnato 781-835-7118 Cerabyte@igniteconsultinginc.com