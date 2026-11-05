Breeze Airways and AIP Capital Complete Debt Financing Secured by Six Airbus A220-300 Aircraft

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn. and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Capital ("AIP"), an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance, and Breeze Airways ("Breeze"), the premium leisure carrier offering affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, announced the closing of a $228 million secured debt facility through AIP's Private Credit strategy. The facility will support Breeze's acquisition of six new Airbus A220-300 aircraft from Airbus.

The financing will support Breeze's growth strategy as it continues to achieve key strategic milestones. With the expansion of several new domestic and international routes, Breeze continues to deliver on its mission to connect communities and provide travelers with an enhanced travel experience across its growing network.

We are pleased to further strengthen our relationship with Breeze Airways through this financing, which supports the airline's continued fleet growth and strategic development," said Colm Daly, Director at AIP Capital. "The transaction reflects AIP's commitment to delivering tailored capital solutions and underscores our commitment to being a trusted financing partner to airlines globally."

"We are pleased to have closed this second financing with AIP Capital," said Trent Porter, Chief Financial Officer. "AIP has proven to be a reliable financing partner, and we value their continued support as we execute on our growth strategy and further our mission of delivering a premium leisure travel experience to Guests in underserved and unserved communities".

AIP Capital's Private Credit business, through its global origination capabilities and deep capital relationships, provides tailored financing solutions secured by aircraft and non-aircraft collateral to airline customers around the world.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 91 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 "Best Domestic Airline" by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the "Best Major Airline in North America" by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of local Make-a-Wish chapters in Connecticut, South Carolina, and Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice to fly.

Media Contact:

McKinnley Matson

corporatecommunications@flybreeze.com

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $7.1 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of more than 70 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, Singapore, Seoul & Tokyo

For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@aipcapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breeze-airways-and-aip-capital-complete-debt-financing-secured-by-six-airbus-a220-300-aircraft-302930295.html