SiOxMed Works with Gifthealth to Make SiOxC Cream, a Steroid-Free Prescription Topical, Available Directly to Patients

SiOxMed's clinical hydration science and Gifthealth's pharmacy services platform together give patients with atopic dermatitis and allergic contact dermatitis a more connected path to care.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- | SiOxMed and Gifthealth, the first single partner platform to offer direct-to-patient (DTP) pharmacy services at scale, today announced a collaboration to make SiOxC Cream available through Gifthealth. SiOxC Cream is an FDA-cleared, non-steroidal prescription topical for the management of pruritus and dryness of skin in atopic dermatitis and allergic contact dermatitis.

"Patients living with atopic dermatitis and allergic contact dermatitis often manage persistent itching and dryness that can have a meaningful impact on their daily lives," said Adam Jorgensen, MD, PhD, Chief Technology and Operations Officer of SiOxMed. "We developed SiOxC Cream to provide clinicians with a steroid-free prescription option for these symptoms, and our partnership with Gifthealth helps ensure that once a clinician chooses SiOxC, getting it into the patient's hands is simple, transparent, and convenient."

Through the collaboration, SiOxMed's product is paired with Gifthealth's digital hub and pharmacy services, creating a single, connected path from prescription to doorstep. Providers submit SiOxC Cream prescriptions through their electronic health record, and Gifthealth manages verification, fulfillment, and delivery without adding steps to the prescriber's workflow.

Patients move through that same streamlined process. At launch, the program offers a transparent cash price, regardless of insurance coverage, as low as $40 for the one ounce dispensed quantity. Within 45 to 60 seconds of receiving a prescription, Gifthealth sends the patient a text message confirming the price, delivery options and a link to check out, with appropriate consent. The medication is then delivered to the patient's home, with no pharmacy visit required.

Access will broaden in early 2027, when the program expands to include prior authorization and copay support for patients with commercial insurance coverage. Those patients will follow the same simple path from prescription to delivery.

"SiOxMed has brought a valuable non-steroidal option to patients and prescribers managing atopic dermatitis and allergic contact dermatitis," said Jeremy Richardson, Chief Commercial Officer at Gifthealth. "Our role is to make access to that option straightforward and transparent. Supporting the direct-to-patient program on the Gifthealth platform reflects a shared belief that how a therapy reaches the patient matters as much as the therapy itself, and we look forward to broadening that access over time."

Prescribers can learn more about SiOxC Cream at sioxmed.com/EIFU/.

ABOUT SIOXMED

SiOxMed, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, develops silica-based biomaterials designed to address unmet needs in wound care, dermatology, trauma, and surgical medicine. The company's proprietary technology platform supports a growing portfolio of products focused on wound healing, skin health, and hemostasis, with an emphasis on safe, effective, scalable, and accessible solutions. SiOxMed works with clinical, academic, commercial, and U.S. Department of Defense partners to translate its biomaterials platform into products that improve patient outcomes across healthcare settings. Learn more at www.sioxmed.com.

ABOUT GIFTHEALTH

Gifthealth is a technology-driven digital pharmacy and the first single partner platform to deliver direct-to-patient care at scale. By working directly with pharmaceutical manufacturers and leveraging its digital hub technology, Gifthealth helps patients start and stay on therapy: automatically finding the lowest available price, applying eligible financial assistance with patient consent allows, and delivering medication directly to the patient's door with dedicated human support. Learn more at www.gifthealth.com.

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