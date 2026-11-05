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PR Newswire
05.11.2026 14:18 Uhr
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Jungbunzlauer appoints Johan Westman to its Board of Directors

Jungbunzlauer appoints Johan Westman to its Board of Directors

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johan Westman, 53, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Jungbunzlauer with immediate effect.

"We are delighted to welcome Johan Westman to the board of Jungbunzlauer. Johan brings extensive and international leadership experience and a deep understanding of our industry," says Louis Kahane, Chair of Jungbunzlauer.

Mr. Westman serves as CEO of AAK AB, a Sweden-based global leader in the supply of value-adding ingredients derived from plant-based oils and fats. Additionally, Mr. Westman serves as Chair of the Board of Absolent AB and as a member of the Board of Thule AB.

Johan Westman added, "I am proud to join the board of Jungbunzlauer, a leader in its field. I look forward to bringing my perspective and experience and contributing to the company's continued growth and success."

About Jungbunzlauer

Jungbunzlauer is a leading producer of high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and beverage, to nutrition, health, home and personal care, among others. Leading the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, we are a trusted partner offering a diverse portfolio of texturants, acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with state-of-the-art facilities including large-scale fermentation operations across Europe and North America, we proudly serve more than 130 countries worldwide. Founded more than 150 years ago, Jungbunzlauer has grown into a more than CHF 1 billion company, driven by nearly 1,400 dedicated colleagues committed to a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more at www.jungbunzlauer.com.

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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