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PR Newswire
05.11.2026 14:18 Uhr
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Flashpoint Capital Announces US$141.5 million in New Fund Closures

Flashpoint Capital Announces US$141.5 million in New Fund Closures

Evolving leadership responsibilities to enable Flashpoint to leverage its founders' investment expertise while strengthening oversight and accelerating growth across its investment strategies.

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashpoint Capital, the international technology asset management platform founded in 2012, today announced its latest capital raises across Venture Growth and Growth Debt strategies, alongside leadership appointments to steer its next phase of platform expansion. The update follows the firm's rebranding in March 2026 from Flashpoint VC to Flashpoint Capital, reflecting its broader institutional focus beyond traditional venture capital.

Final Close of Venture Growth Fund IV (US$116 million)

Flashpoint Capital has completed the final close of its Venture Growth Fund IV at US$116 million, with strong support from returning and new international institutions and family offices.

  • Strategy: The fund focuses on B2B Vertical AI applications built by European and Israeli tech talent scaling into the US market.

  • Portfolio & Exits: Fund IV has financed 10 companies to date (including SiPhox, Qase, Mermaid, and Inspekt AI), targeting 15 to 20 investments in total. The fund recorded its first exit earlier in 2026 with Kaiko.

Growth Debt Platform Expands to US$127 million

Flashpoint Capital closed a US$25.5 million co-investment sidecar vehicle alongside its Flashpoint Growth Debt Fund II (US$66.1 million, 100% drawn), driving its total debt platform to US$127 million.

  • Portfolio: The sidecar is already c. 60% drawn and co-invests alongside Fund II in companies such as One Day, Spotawheel, Subbyx, ANNA Money, Fintech Farm and Numica.

  • Outlook: Building on this momentum, Flashpoint Capital is preparing to launch Growth Debt Fund III.

Leadership Evolution & Platform Expansion

As part of Flashpoint Capital's ongoing institutional development, the firm is updating its executive management structure:

  • Denis Mosolov steps into the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flashpoint Capital.

  • Alexander Konoplyasty, Co-Founder, assumes overall responsibility for all Flashpoint Capital investment activities as Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

  • Michael Szalontay, Co-Founder, is stepping down from day-to-day management responsibilities at Flashpoint Capital to focus on scaling and managing the Direct Secondary strategy. The product will continue to operate on Flashpoint Capital's platform through a JV structure subject to receipt of corporate approvals.

About Flashpoint Capital

Flashpoint Capital is an international technology asset management platform with c. US$600 million AUM. Flashpoint manages investment vehicles across its core strategies, including Venture Growth, Growth Debt and Direct Secondary. The firm is headquartered in London and has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

Investors in Flashpoint's funds include several institutional investors, including Azimut and Széchenyi Funds, a Hungarian fund manager, among them, and more than 220 major family offices and HNWIs. The funds have made investments in 90 companies, including names such as Guesty, Chili Piper, and Office RnD. Flashpoint has completed 30 exits, including the sale of its stakes in Shazam (to Apple), Chess.com (to PokerStars founders and General Atlantic), MarketMan (to PSG), GuruShots (to Zedge), Comeet (to Boathouse Capital), and Office RnD (to Blue Star Innovation Partners).

Website: flashpoint.capital

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flashpoint-capital-announces-us141-5-million-in-new-fund-closures-302928162.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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