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PR Newswire
05.11.2026 14:18 Uhr
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G-P Named Highest Leader in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026 for Fifth Consecutive Year

G-P Named Highest Leader in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026 for Fifth Consecutive Year

Recognition underscores G-P's sustained market leadership in AI-driven global employment technology, compliance and customer experience

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), the leader in AI-driven global employment, ranked No. 1 by industry analysts, today announced it has been named the highest leader in the Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026. G-P has held the top position every year since the report's inception five years ago, reflecting its sustained leadership and continued innovation in global employment.

"G-P has built a comprehensive EOR offering, driven by its extensive global coverage, robust compliance and payroll capabilities, as well as its strong focus on employee experience. Its pre-built HCM integrations and value-added advisory services further strengthen its EOR proposition. Its continued investments in G-P Gia and G-P Assist demonstrate its vision in building AI-enabled solutions. These capabilities reinforce G-P's sustained position as a Leader in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026," said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.

G-P combines AI-driven technology with more than a decade of global employment leadership supported by in-country HR, legal, and compliance expertise and infrastructure to support teams in 180+ countries. Its Global Employment Platform and products bring together global HR management, multi-jurisdiction employment compliance, cross-border payroll, and localized support, enabling companies to access talent, enter new markets, and grow their global teams with confidence.

"True innovation isn't about technology for its own sake. It's about giving our customers back their time and focus, and creating new possibilities for what they can achieve," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO, G-P. "Being named Everest Group's top EOR leader for five consecutive years is an honor. It reflects our relentless commitment to taking the friction, guesswork and risk out of building a global workforce. We pair deep compliance expertise with intuitive AI so our customers can focus on what they set out to do: find great people, build incredible teams and grow their businesses."

The PEAK Matrix Assessment provides the in-depth analysis and insights enterprises need to select top technology and service providers. This year's assessment is a comprehensive global report that evaluates a range of solution providers on factors like revenue, client base, growth, operational scale, technological innovation, and client satisfaction. Everest Group identifies leaders as providers who not only maintain a strong market presence but also invest in proprietary technology to stand out from their competitors.

G-P has been recognized as a leader in every major EOR analyst report since their inception, including: IEC Group's Global EOR Study, SPARK Matrix for Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions by QKS Group, NelsonHall Global EOR Services NEAT and the inaugural HR Technology Advice EOR VendorFit Matrix.

Read the full report and learn more about G-P's industry recognition here.

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. As the world's first agentic AI-driven Global Employment Platform, G-P codes global labor laws and compliance directly into existing corporate workflows, helping companies of all sizes manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries backed by more than a decade of global operational data and the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts. This unmatched proprietary knowledge powers its Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor, and Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, products.

G-P: Global Made Possible

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook or check out our Blog.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/g-p-named-highest-leader-in-everest-groups-employer-of-record-eor-peak-matrix-assessment-2026-for-fifth-consecutive-year-302930074.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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