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MU

WKN: A40VJN | ISIN: CH1398992755 | Ticker-Symbol: MULT
Xetra
05.11.26 | 15:04
5,600 Euro
-3,11 % -0,180
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTITUDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULTITUDE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4205,56015:48
5,4405,56015:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 14:22 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Reminder to register: Invitation to Multitude AG's 9M 2026 Results Presentation - Join us virtually on 12 November

Zug, 05 November 2026 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") warmly invites financial analysts, investors, and media to its 9M 2026 Results Presentation webcast.

The event will be held virtually on Thursday, 12 November 2026, at 10:00 am CET.?

Please follow the link to register for the webcast:

https://multitude.events.inderes.com/q3-2026/register

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning
Head of IR and Treasury
Phone: +46733583171
E-Mail:?adam.tonning@multitude.com?
?

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).
www.multitude.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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