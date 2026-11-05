HigherVisibility Co-Founder Adam Heitzman examines how search rankings, brand credibility and AI-generated recommendations influence which businesses earn buyers' trust on the DesignRush Podcast.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - DesignRush has released a new episode of the DesignRush Podcast featuring Adam Heitzman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at HigherVisibility, who discussed why high Google rankings do not always translate into sales and how AI search is influencing the way buyers discover and evaluate businesses.

Headshot of Adam Heitzman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at HigherVisibility, featured on the DesignRush Podcast | Source: DesignRush

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Search rankings can increase a company's visibility without giving prospective customers a clear reason to choose its services. In Episode 160 of the DesignRush Podcast, Heitzman shared how differentiation, credible proof and buyer intent affect those purchasing decisions.

"You can rank number one and still have a message that sounds like everyone else, or attract people looking for information when what you really need is people that are ready to buy," Heitzman told DesignRush podcast host Kia Johnson.

Leaning on over 15 years of experience in SEO and digital marketing, Heitzman discussed three factors that influence whether search visibility translates into business results:

Competitive differentiation

Accurate brand representation in AI search

The ability to connect marketing performance with qualified leads and revenue

The episode examined how companies can demonstrate relevant experience through case studies and documented results, particularly when competing providers offer similar services.

The discussion also addressed how AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Gemini can present outdated information about businesses. Heitzman explained that HigherVisibility checks how these platforms describe its clients and traces inaccurate information back to its original sources, including old reviews and business profiles.

"If an AI tool lists your company alongside nine others, that might create awareness, but it doesn't necessarily give that buyer a reason to choose you," he said.

Listeners can look forward to discussions surrounding:

How customer feedback can help identify why buyers chose a competitor.

How AI agents could change the way customers discover and evaluate businesses.

Which performance indicators help executives assess their SEO investment.

Watch the full episode on YouTube or listen on Spotify.

Watch episode 160 on YouTube or listen on Spotify.

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to be featured.

About Adam Heitzman:

Adam Heitzman is Co-Founder and Managing Partner at HigherVisibility, a Memphis-based digital marketing agency established in 2009. He has more than 15 years of experience in SEO and digital strategy, helping businesses connect their online visibility with revenue growth.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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