The DesignRush feature highlights how website performance, technical SEO, and design decisions can affect small businesses' search visibility and ability to convert visitors into customers.

Toledo, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Market Minds Creative, a digital marketing agency specializing in helping businesses strengthen their online presence, has been featured in a DesignRush article examining how website design and performance issues can undermine small businesses' search rankings and lead generation.

Image Caption: Market Minds Creative discusses SEO for small businesses in new DesignRush feature.

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The article, titled "SMB Websites Are Losing Search Rankings to Poor Design Decisions," features insights from Sierra Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Market Minds Creative, on how technical oversights and slow-loading pages can limit a website's ability to attract and convert potential customers.

Goldstein identifies overlooked technical SEO elements, including schema markup and properly configured XML sitemaps, as recurring issues in website audits. She also cautions that drag-and-drop website builders can prioritize visual presentation without adequately addressing how search engines discover, interpret, and index a site.

"Owners think they have a website problem. They actually have a visibility problem," Goldstein explained in the feature, describing how websites that look polished to visitors can still struggle to appear in search results when their underlying structure fails to support search engine discovery.

Website speed is another common obstacle. Uncompressed images and scripts that load before visitors can see meaningful content can slow page rendering and increase the likelihood that potential customers leave before engaging. Goldstein noted that addressing these issues can reduce a four-second load time to under two seconds in some cases.

For small businesses that rely on local search, these technical differences can affect competitiveness. A newer business with a faster, better-structured website may outrank an established competitor with years of customer reviews, making technical optimization an important part of local search strategy.

The DesignRush feature reflects Market Minds Creative's approach to connecting website performance and technical SEO with measurable business outcomes. By identifying issues that affect search visibility and user experience, the agency helps small businesses make more informed decisions about their websites and digital marketing investments.

Read the full feature, "SMB Websites Are Losing Search Rankings to Poor Design Decisions," on DesignRush at https://news.designrush.com/web-design-seo-small-business-lead-loss.

About Market Minds Creative

Market Minds Creative is a digital marketing agency focused on helping businesses grow their online presence through strategic, data-driven marketing solutions. The agency offers a 360-degree approach that combines SEO, paid advertising, content marketing, and web development to help brands increase visibility, generate leads, and drive measurable business growth.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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