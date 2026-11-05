Zafran Recognized as an Overall, Product, and Innovation Leader in KuppingerCole Analysts' 2026 Leadership Compass for Attack Surface Management

AI-native security company ranks #2 among 36 vendors for Product Leadership and is the youngest among 17 Overall Leaders in the Attack Surface Management report

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Zafran Security, a pioneer in AI-native Continuous Threat Exposure Management, today announced that it has been named an Overall Leader, Product Leader, and Innovation Leader in KuppingerCole Analysts' 2026 Leadership Compass: Attack Surface Management report.

The report recognizes Zafran's Threat Exposure Management Platform for helping security teams identify which vulnerabilities pose a real risk in their environments and prioritize remediation. The platform combines runtime intelligence, network reachability, threat intelligence, business context, and existing security controls to assess exposure beyond traditional vulnerability scores.

"AI is changing the speed and scale of cyber threats, but security teams are still expected to manage thousands of vulnerabilities with limited resources," said Sanaz Yashar, Co-founder and CEO of Zafran Security. "We built Zafran as an AI-native platform to change that, helping teams understand where they're actually exposed and using AI to accelerate the work of fixing those risks. Being recognized across all three leadership categories, and ranking second for Product Leadership, validates our belief that the future of exposure management is about turning intelligence into action."

"Zafran offers a complete ASM solution that addresses customer needs from vulnerability identification through remediation, supported by solid CTI capabilities," said Osman Celik, Research Analyst at KuppingerCole Analysts.

Zafran's AI-native platform brings together vulnerability findings, asset context, attack-path analysis, and remediation workflows, giving security teams a consolidated view of their exposure across complex hybrid environments. It evaluates whether affected software is running, whether an attacker can reach it, and whether existing firewall and endpoint detection and response (EDR) controls provide protection. This allows teams to concentrate on exposures that require attention rather than treating every vulnerability as equally urgent.

The platform also uses AI to help security teams move from prioritization to remediation. Its AI-powered remediation operations group related vulnerabilities, identify root causes, and recommend actions that can address multiple exposures at once. Agentic AI capabilities further support investigations and remediation workflows, with human approval built into execution.

By combining contextual risk analysis with AI-assisted remediation, Zafran helps security teams manage large volumes of findings and take action using their existing security tools. Its approach is designed to reduce the manual work involved in vulnerability management and help organizations address the exposures that matter most.

About Zafran Security

Zafran Security is an AI-native threat exposure management company helping organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate the cyber risks that matter most. Its platform combines vulnerability intelligence, environmental context, security-control analysis, and agentic AI-powered remediation to help security teams reduce exposure using their existing security investments.

Media contact:

Yuval Porat

Media consultant

Yuval@tellny.com

SOURCE: Zafran

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zafran-recognized-as-an-overall-product-and-innovation-leader-in-1245899