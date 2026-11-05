Sharma Oral Surgery Urges Charlotte-Area Families to Consider Wisdom Tooth Evaluation Before Age 25

Board-certified oral surgeons explain why early assessment matters, and what local patients and referring dentists should know about timing, risks, and recovery.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Sharma Oral Surgery, an advanced oral surgery practice in Charlotte, North Carolina, is encouraging families and referring dentists to prioritize wisdom tooth assessments before age 25, when treatment planning and recovery outcomes are often more favorable. The campaign is part of the practice's ongoing patient education efforts in the Charlotte community, and includes guidance to help patients, parents, and referring providers better understand why timing matters when it comes to wisdom teeth.

Third molars, commonly known as wisdom teeth, typically emerge between the ages of 17 and 25. This age range represents a critical window for evaluation because the teeth, roots, and surrounding bone structures are still developing, often resulting in faster healing with fewer complications. After age 25, extractions may involve longer recovery periods, increased swelling, and a greater risk of complications related to nerve proximity.

Sharma Oral Surgery emphasizes that wisdom tooth removal is not automatically necessary for every patient, and the goal is early evaluation, not routine extraction. Through a combination of panoramic imaging and clinical examination, oral surgeons are able to determine whether continued monitoring or proactive removal is the most

"Our philosophy is centered on early evaluation, not automatic removal," says Dr. Rodrigo Sarmento, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Sharma Oral Surgery. "When patients are assessed at the right age, we can monitor development over time, identify potential concerns early, and recommend treatment only when it's clinically appropriate. That approach gives patients and families more clarity and often leads to better long-term outcomes."

For a stress-free removal process, the practice combines surgical expertise with patient-focused care, offering multiple in-office anesthesia and sedation options designed to maximize comfort, reduce anxiety, and support safe outpatient treatment for teens and adults alike. For many local families, particularly those navigating a first-time oral surgery experience, the availability of experienced anesthesia care in a familiar office setting provides added reassurance throughout the procedure and recovery process.

For Charlotte-area patients, the takeaway is simple: wisdom tooth care is most effective when it begins early, not after symptoms appear. Sharma Oral Surgery recommends that most patients receive an initial wisdom tooth evaluation between ages 16 and 20, with follow-up monitoring as needed through age 25. The practice also encourages referring general dentists to proactively identify and flag third molar concerns during routine preventive visits.

Sharma Oral Surgery welcomes both new patient inquiries and professional referrals, with a focus on timely scheduling and coordinated care with general dentists. A first visit may include a clinical evaluation, review of panoramic imaging, discussion of treatment options when needed, anesthesia and comfort planning, and a review of insurance coverage and scheduling considerations.

Patients and families can schedule a consultation directly, and referring providers are asked to contact the office for support. To learn more or schedule an evaluation, visit the Sharma Oral Surgery website or contact the practice directly.

About Sharma Oral Surgery

Sharma Oral Surgery is a trusted oral and maxillofacial surgery practice serving patients in Charlotte, North Carolina. The practice specializes in procedures such as dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, corrective jaw surgery, and facial trauma treatment. With a focus on patient comfort, advanced technology, and clinical excellence, Sharma Oral Surgery is dedicated to improving oral health and quality of life for the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit www.SharmaOralSurgery.com .

Contact Info:

(704) 541-6070

12312 Copper Way. Suite 100

Charlotte, NC 28277

SOURCE: Sharma Oral Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sharma-oral-surgery-urges-charlotte-area-families-to-consider-wisdom-1245992