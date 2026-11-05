Treasury Intelligence Solutions: New EuroFinance Study, Sponsored by TIS, Puts Treasury at the Center of Cybersecurity

The EuroFinance Deep Dive report explores the growing impact of cyber incidents on treasury operations and why building operational resilience is essential to protecting cash visibility, payments, and liquidity.

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / New Deep Dive research, Cyber Risk Management: No Longer Just an IT Problem, finds that cyber risk is increasingly disrupting payments, liquidity management, and business continuity. Sponsored by TIS, a global leader in payments and cash management technology, the new report extracts insights from treasury and cybersecurity professionals across housing, commodities, manufacturing, consumer goods, and telecommunications who agree that cybersecurity is a growing treasury and liquidity risk.

Why Treasury Is at the Center of Cyber Risk

The ongoing digitization of the treasury ecosystem through APIs, cloud platforms, and automation has increased the speed and efficiency of treasury operations. While treasury teams are moving faster, their exposure to sophisticated cyber threats, including deepfake videos, fraudulent invoices, and manipulating approvals through compromised digital channels, has expanded in proportion. These threats most frequently target organizations' cash flow, payments, and liquidity, putting them squarely in treasury territory. Deep Dive's research highlights the magnitude of the problem and how profoundly it affects treasury operations.

Research Highlights: Three Lessons for Treasury Leaders

The research highlights three key findings for treasury and cybersecurity leaders:

Prevention alone is not enough. Every digital system has an exploitable vulnerability. Instead of relying on more advanced technology to prevent cyber risk, teams need to cultivate operational resilience to keep treasury functioning after a disruptive event.

Cyber incidents quickly become treasury incidents. Payment fraud is one of the most significant treasury-focused cyber threats. The Deep Dive uses the example of Jaguar Land Rover's breach, which became a month-long production shutdown that impacted its Q2 financial performance, to illustrate how a technical breach can interrupt cash flows and become a liquidity crisis.

The human element is the greatest risk. The humans behind the systems are susceptible to tactics like social engineering, deepfakes, and mounting pressure from management to move faster, making them the most exploited vulnerability. Contributors to the report agree that staunch verification discipline, including zero-trust verification processes and a culture of questioning urgent requests, is essential for mitigating this risk.

The report also highlights that the resilience teams need in the face of a cyber risk, is an operational one. Organizations should test the business processes that need to continue when systems fail and prepare for operating with low visibility and uncertain data integrity. The first 48 hours after a breach are the most crucial for liquidity management and recovery planning.

"This is not a theoretical shift. Cyber risk has become a major treasury challenge. A breach can become a liquidity crisis within hours," says Zlatko Vucetic, CEO of TIS. "The organizations that understand this shift and prepare accordingly are the ones that will survive disruptions. By failing to prepare, they risk learning this lesson at the worst possible moment."

Download the full EuroFinance Deep Dive: Cyber Risk Management: No Longer Just an IT Problem: Why Cyber Risk Is Now a Treasury Priority.

About TIS

TIS helps CFOs, treasurers, and finance teams transform their global cash flow, liquidity management, and payment functions. Since 2010, our award-winning cloud platform and best-in-class service model have empowered the entire office of the CFO to collaborate more effectively and attain maximum efficiency, automation, and control. TIS enables users to achieve superior performance in key areas surrounding cash forecasting, working capital, outbound payments, financial messaging, fraud prevention, payment compliance, and more.

Contact:

Blair Romain

blair.romain@tispayments.com

SOURCE: Treasury Intelligence Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-eurofinance-study-sponsored-by-tis-puts-treasury-at-the-cente-1246372