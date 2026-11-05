Crunchbase Current Valuation Data Shows Investors and Dealmakers What Private Companies Are Worth Today

Access continuously refreshed current valuation estimates across approximately 230,000 companies, grounded in Crunchbase's proprietary intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Crunchbase now offers current valuation estimates for more than 230,000 companies, giving investors, corporate development teams and analysts a continuously refreshed, explainable benchmark to value private companies between funding rounds.

Post-money valuation is the private market's standard measure of company value, but it reflects a single moment in time. Between rounds, companies grow, competitors emerge and markets move, while the last reported valuation stays fixed.

Companies are staying private longer, and the time between funding rounds is growing. According to Crunchbase data , companies that raise a $1 million seed round now take more than two years on average to raise a Series A, and only 16% of the 2024 seed cohort has advanced to Series A. In the meantime, teams estimate today's value by piecing together the last round, comparable companies, secondary transactions, internal spreadsheets and intuition.

"Private markets are increasingly important to investors, yet as companies grow larger and stay private longer, financial visibility remains limited," said Ketaki Rao, chief product officer at Crunchbase. "Crunchbase brings greater clarity to private markets through current valuation estimates that combine industry-leading accuracy with coverage of more than 230,000 private companies."

How Current Valuation Works

Current valuation starts with a company's most recently-disclosed post-money valuation, and estimates how that value has changed since. The model evaluates funding and valuation history, financial signals, industry context, public or private market comparables and proprietary Crunchbase engagement data. Current valuation is refreshed as new information becomes available, with estimates built for explainability, including:

A point estimate of current company value

of current company value A valuation range , which tightens as the supporting evidence gets stronger

, which tightens as the supporting evidence gets stronger A confidence tier of high, medium or low

of high, medium or low Supporting reasons that show the signals behind the estimate

that show the signals behind the estimate A last-updated timestamp.

Every Crunchbase valuation estimate undergoes automated validation and plausibility checks against known company, funding and market conditions. This provides a consistent valuation benchmark for more private companies, including emerging businesses where valuation information can be difficult to obtain.

Who It's For

Investors can benchmark opportunities beyond the last funding round, build conviction before committing to diligence and monitor portfolio value between financing events.

can benchmark opportunities beyond the last funding round, build conviction before committing to diligence and monitor portfolio value between financing events. Corporate development and strategy teams can evaluate acquisition targets earlier and more consistently, and test strategic hypotheses before formal diligence begins.

can evaluate acquisition targets earlier and more consistently, and test strategic hypotheses before formal diligence begins. Finance and research teams can reduce manual valuation modeling and bring current valuation data into their own models, reporting and planning.

Built on Crunchbase's Private Market Data

Current valuation builds on Crunchbase's post-money valuation data, which spans more than 400,000 funding rounds and distinguishes confirmed values from Crunchbase estimates.

Current valuation is the latest addition to Crunchbase's growing AI-powered private market intelligence. Earlier this year, Crunchbase introduced a suite of market insights, including more than 5,100 micro-industries built from proprietary products and services data, ranked competitor data with explainable reasons that achieves 90% precision across companies' top three competitors and directional market insights powered by micro-industries that identify whether a market segment is emerging, growing or declining. Together, market insights and current valuation give customers a clearer view of where markets are heading and what companies may be worth today, helping them identify emerging opportunities and make more informed decisions as private markets evolve.

Behind these capabilities is Crunchbase's expanding private market data foundation. In 2026, Crunchbase deepened its investment in building the most trusted view of the private market, expanding coverage from approximately 4.1 million to more than 6.6 million global companies. With deep coverage of emerging and seed-stage companies, Crunchbase helps customers discover tomorrow's market leaders before they're obvious. This growth is powered by a proprietary data foundation combining 4,000+ venture partners, 700,000+ active contributors, AI-powered discovery across 1,000+ trusted news sources and government filings and continuous validation by a global team of data analysts.

Beyond expanding coverage, Crunchbase has invested in the accuracy, freshness, and depth of its data. Every published funding round represents a confirmed raise, while proprietary data grading continuously benchmarks company information against external sources. Together with engagement signals from more than 32 million users, this foundation powers 20 million forecasts weekly, with supporting context behind every prediction, giving customers trusted intelligence to evaluate private companies, anticipate what's next and act with confidence.

Availability

Headless valuation data is available today wherever work happens, including through Crunchbase's software, API and MCP. To learn more, visit about.crunchbase.com/blog/current-valuation-data .

Current valuation estimates are generated by machine learning models for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, legal or investment advice.

* Crunchbase achieves 26% MdAPE or better across approximately 80,000 companies and 31% or better across a broader population of 150,000 companies.

About Crunchbase

Crunchbase is the leading solution for private company intelligence, helping business decision-makers stay ahead of private market shifts so they can identify opportunities earlier and act first. Only Crunchbase combines nearly two decades of proprietary data and AI with unique engagement signals from millions of users to forecast funding, growth, and exits across the private company lifecycle. From investors and M&A teams to product builders and go-to-market teams, enterprises use Crunchbase data to power workflows, products, and decisions.

Crunchbase delivers intelligence through its flexible MCP, API integrations, and platform. To learn more, visit crunchbase.ai and follow Crunchbase on LinkedIn and X .

Media Contact

Anna Rice

press@crunchbase.com

SOURCE: Crunchbase

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/crunchbase-current-valuation-data-shows-investors-and-dealmakers-1246568