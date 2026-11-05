Inn-Flow Appoints Lokesh Seth as CEO to Accelerate Growth and AI-Powered Innovation in Hospitality

Founder John Erhart becomes Executive Chairman, continuing to support Inn-Flow's long-term vision and its focus on hotel customers

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Inn-Flow, the hotel profit management platform, today announced the appointment of Lokesh Seth as Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned SaaS executive with more than 25 years of experience scaling and transforming enterprise software businesses, Seth will lead Inn-Flow's next phase of growth and innovation.

Founder John Erhart, who started Inn-Flow in 2009 to solve challenges he experienced while running his family's hotel management company, becomes Executive Chairman. He will continue to work closely with the leadership team, bringing the operator perspective and deep hospitality expertise that have shaped Inn-Flow since its founding.

The leadership transition builds on Inn-Flow's momentum, including its acquisition of Lilo to bring AI-powered procurement into the platform, continued investment in product innovation, and a strengthened executive leadership team.

Most recently, Seth served as CEO of Hazeltree, a treasury and liquidity software provider for alternative investment firms, where he led a transformation that accelerated growth and substantially improved profitability. Before that, he helped scale DealCloud from under $2 million to more than $200 million in annual recurring revenue, through its acquisition by Intapp and Intapp's 2021 IPO, and served as Intapp's President of Financial Services. Earlier, he helped build iLevel into a leading analytics platform for private capital. Across each role, he has built software that connects data, workflows, and performance for complex, multi-entity businesses, the same challenge hotel management companies face across their portfolios.

"What drew me to Inn-Flow is that it was built by an operator, for operators, and that shows in how deeply customers rely on it," said Seth. "Hotel management companies don't need more disconnected tools. They need a connected platform that turns their data into better decisions. The opportunity ahead is to build on that foundation and put AI to work in ways that save operators real time and money."

Inn-Flow brings accounting, labor, and procurement together in one system, giving hotel management companies real-time visibility and control over their largest costs so they can maximize profit across every property.

"I started building Inn-Flow to solve the challenges I experienced firsthand in hotel operations," said Erhart. "We've built something special, and Lokesh brings the technology expertise and proven leadership to take it even further. I'm excited about what's ahead and look forward to remaining closely involved as Executive Chairman, focused on our customers and the hotel operators we serve."

About Inn-Flow

Inn-Flow is the hotel profit management platform built for hotel management companies. Developed in 2009 inside a hotel management company and launched to the industry in 2014, Inn-Flow connects accounting, labor, procurement, payroll, facilities, and business intelligence in one system of record, giving hotel management companies real-time control over their two largest costs: labor and procurement. AI agents across the platform reduce manual work and surface issues earlier, so hotel teams can operate their portfolio with clarity, confidence, and control. Learn more at www.inn-flow.com.

Contact:

Halley Gesar

Inn-Flow

halley.gesar@inn-flow.com

Media Contact:

Andrea Mane

ProVision Partners

amane@provision-partners.com

(407) 716-9040

SOURCE: Inn-Flow

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inn-flow-appoints-lokesh-seth-as-ceo-to-accelerate-growth-and-ai-1247089