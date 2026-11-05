Telestream LLC: Telestream Appoints Joseph Hopkins as Chief Revenue Officer

Media technology veteran brings more than two decades of experience scaling businesses and advancing innovation across streaming, cloud, and emerging media technologies

NEVADA CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Telestream , a global leader in media workflow and measurement technologies, has just announced the appointment of Joseph Hopkins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Hopkins brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience helping media technology businesses navigate major industry transitions, from the emergence of live streaming and direct-to-consumer distribution to cloud-based production and new digital media business models.

As CRO, Hopkins will focus on accelerating Telestream's next phase of growth by strengthening customer engagement, expanding market opportunities, and aligning the company's commercial strategy with the evolving needs of media organizations worldwide. Drawing on his experience helping businesses navigate major technology transitions, he will work closely with Telestream's leadership, product, and commercial teams to build on the company's established portfolio of workflow and measurement solutions, deepen strategic partnerships, and identify new ways to deliver value across the media ecosystem.

"Joseph brings a unique combination of commercial leadership, entrepreneurial thinking, and a deep understanding of where the media industry is headed," said Benjamin Desbois, CEO of Telestream. "Throughout his career, he has helped organizations navigate significant technology transitions, identifying new opportunities and building the teams and strategies needed to capitalize on them. As we continue to evolve Telestream's business offering and value proposition, Joseph's experience and perspective will be instrumental in helping us accelerate growth and strengthen our position in the market."

A key priority will be helping customers move beyond operational efficiency to unlock new opportunities for business growth, reaching new audiences and developing new revenue streams. This includes applying practical AI and automation to reduce operational complexity, while turning the data and intelligence generated throughout the media lifecycle into actionable insights that improve performance, protect content quality, and support new business models.

"Telestream has an incredible foundation, built on decades of innovation, deep technical expertise, and trusted relationships with some of the world's most important media organizations," said Joseph Hopkins, Chief Revenue Officer of Telestream. "I'm excited to build on those strengths at a time when the industry is undergoing another significant transformation. I've spent much of my career helping companies anticipate what's coming next, and I see tremendous potential for Telestream to help customers navigate this next chapter."

Throughout his career, Hopkins has helped pioneer advances in live streaming, cloud-based production, and digital content distribution. At iStreamPlanet, he helped bring some of the earliest live streams of major sporting events, including the Super Bowl and Olympic Games, to digital audiences. He later held senior leadership positions at Verizon Digital Media Services, where he helped build and scale the business, and served as Chief Revenue Officer at Make.TV, which was subsequently acquired by LTN Global. Most recently, he co-founded Alchemy Creations, a media technology advisory firm focused on emerging technologies, evolving business models, and growth opportunities.

Hopkins added, "Our customers, as well as those of our partners and resellers, are looking for ways to operate more efficiently, create better experiences for their audiences, and find new opportunities for growth. Telestream has the technology, expertise, and established presence in critical media workflows to help them do that. I'm excited to work with the team to deepen our customer relationships, better understand their evolving priorities, and help them achieve their business goals."

Download the press kit here .

About Telestream

Telestream has been at the forefront of digital media innovation for nearly three decades, serving as the trusted partner behind some of the world's most mission-critical media operations. Its industry-leading test and measurement and media workflow solutions streamline operations and scale efficiently across the entire media lifecycle-from capture and live production to automation, processing, quality control, content management, and distribution. Designed for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, Telestream ensures high-quality media delivery to any audience, on any platform. The company is privately held and headquartered in Nevada City, California. Learn more at www.telestream.com .

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Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

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(p) +1 (207) 974-7744

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SOURCE: Telestream LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/telestream-appoints-joseph-hopkins-as-chief-revenue-officer-1247136