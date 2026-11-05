Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2026 15:02 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VISIONAIZE INC: Visionaize Launches V-BTHERM an AI Driven Boiler Thermal Stress Prediction for Flexible Power Generation

Engineering models and machine learning use live plant data to help operators assess component stress and manage damage from flexible operation

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Visionaize, a provider of industrial AI and digital twin solutions, recently announced the launch of V-BTHERM, an AI driven boiler thermal stress prediction platform designed to support more reliable and flexible thermal power generation. By combining physics-based mathematical modeling with machine learning and real-time operating data, the approach aims to help plant teams anticipate developing stress, assess component damage, and make informed decisions during startups, shutdowns, and load changes.

As renewable energy contributes more to the electricity mix, thermal power plants may need to adjust output more frequently to accommodate changing grid requirements. Repeated temperature and pressure changes can increase fatigue in critical boiler components, while exposure to high temperatures and stress contributes to creep damage over time. These effects can constrain operating flexibility and increase maintenance requirements, making component condition an important consideration in plant operating decisions.

"Flexible power generation places new demands on boiler components, and operators need to understand the consequences of each startup and load change," said Sumanta Basu, Head of Innovation at Visionaize. "By combining engineering models with AI, our goal is to give plant teams timely insight into developing stress and accumulated damage so they can make better operating and maintenance decisions."

Combining engineering models with AI

The approach uses live process data from a plant's distributed control system (DCS)as inputs to a one-dimensional mathematical model combined with machine learning. The engineering model evaluates component behavior under changing operating conditions, while machine learning supports prediction and forecasting. Together, they are intended to provide visibility into thermal stress and the accumulation of creep and fatigue damage.

The monitoring scope can include steam drums, superheater and reheater headers and tubing, and waterwall or evaporator tubing. Component-level displays would present operating data, stress trends, and estimated damage, helping plant teams understand how cycling affects individual pressure parts. The analysis can also support remaining-life assessments and help identify components requiring closer engineering attention.

Supporting operating and maintenance decisions

  • Stress monitoring and forecasting. Track changing conditions during startup, shutdown, and load cycling to identify developing thermal stress.
  • Ramp rate assessment. Help operators evaluate load changes against configured engineering limits and component condition.
  • Warnings and event notifications. Provide visual alarms,DCS warnings, and email notifications for abnormal operating events, where configured.
  • Maintenance prioritization. Use component trends and estimated damage to support inspection planning and decisions about maintenance timing.

Business value for power producers

For power producers, the intended value is greater visibility into the equipment impact of flexible operation. Earlier recognition of damaging operating conditions can help teams respond before problems escalate, while component-level analysis can support more targeted maintenance. The approach is designed to help reduce the risk of avoidable unplanned shutdowns and identify opportunities to lower operating and maintenance costs.

By helping operators consider boiler condition alongside changing generation requirements, the approach supports the broader goal of accommodating renewable energy while managing the reliability of thermal assets. Operating recommendations and remaining-life estimates would be assessed against plant-specific material properties, operating history, inspection findings, and validated engineering limits.

About Visionaize

Visionaize provides industrial AI and digital twin solutions that help organizations connect engineering, operational, and enterprise information. Its approach brings asset context and analytics together to support operational visibility, asset performance, and maintenance decisions across power and energy and other industrial sectors.

For more information, visit www.visionaize.in

Media contact

Subhash Sachdeva
Visionaize Inc ssachdeva@visionaize.com
+1 650 804 4904

SOURCE: VISIONAIZE INC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/visionaize-launches-v-btherm-an-ai-driven-boiler-thermal-stress-p-1247153

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.