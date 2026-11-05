Lambton multi-residential development prepares for framing, Coxwell multi-residential project prepares to break ground, and McRoberts multi-residential project moves through closing, representing approximately $18.5 million in anticipated completed value

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - TUK Group and publicly traded Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) are reporting significant progress across three multi-residential rental housing developments in Toronto. Construction is advancing at Lambton, Coxwell is preparing to break ground, and McRoberts, the partnership's third deal, is moving through closing.

Together, the three projects represent approximately $18.5 million in anticipated completed value, reflecting continued growth through acquisition, planning and construction.

The projects are located in established Toronto neighborhoods: Lambton in the Eglinton Avenue and Weston Road area, Coxwell near Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East, and McRoberts near McRoberts Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West.

"The progress at Lambton, the approaching groundbreaking at Coxwell and the closing of McRoberts are meaningful milestones in our partnership with TUK Group," said Russell Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tempus Capital Inc. "Each project represents another step in growing our Toronto residential portfolio, and we're pleased to see that strategy translating into tangible activity on the ground. We expect these projects to begin contributing net income and positive cash flow in 2027."

At Lambton, foundation walls have been completed and the multi-residential development is about to begin framing, marking an important transition into the next phase of construction and toward completion.

At Coxwell, which the partnership previously acquired, preparations are underway to break ground on the multi-residential project, with completion targeted for the third quarter of 2027.

The McRoberts residential project marks the partnership's third deal, with closing underway and architectural drawings already completed and submitted to the City. The partners anticipate receiving the necessary approvals within the next 30 days.

"From the beginning, our focus was on building a partnership capable of delivering real projects, not simply announcing ambitious targets," said Jordan Alexander King, Co-Founder and Partner of TUK Group. "We're now seeing that strategy translate into construction activity, completed acquisitions and an expanding development pipeline. These are important early milestones in what we believe will be a much larger relationship."

The developments are being delivered through TUK Group's integrated operating ecosystem, which brings together acquisition, planning, construction, leasing and long-term property management capabilities.

"A successful development requires much more than identifying the right property," said Evan Ungar, Co-Founder and Partner of TUK Group. "It requires consistent execution through planning, financing, construction and ultimately operations. With Lambton about to begin framing, Coxwell preparing to break ground and McRoberts closing with drawings already submitted, we're seeing that approach translate into progress across all three projects."

A GROWING PARTNERSHIP BACKED BY EXECUTION

The progress across Lambton, Coxwell and McRoberts demonstrates the partnership's ability to move projects seamlessly through the development process.

The partners anticipate recovering all capital invested in the three projects during 2027, while retaining ownership of the completed properties, which are expected to generate positive cash flow in 2027 and 2028.

The partnership is pursuing opportunities that can progress through acquisition, municipal approvals and construction at different stages, creating a diversified pipeline of residential projects.

Both organizations continue to evaluate additional development opportunities that align with their shared objectives and approach to value creation.

ABOUT TUK GROUP

TUK Group is an integrated Ontario real estate organization specializing in the acquisition, development, construction and long-term operation of residential rental properties.

Through its affiliated companies, including TUK Developments, TUK Capital, Choice Renovations Canada and Leaso Property Management, the organization provides capabilities spanning the full real estate lifecycle.

With an expanding portfolio across Ontario, TUK Group is focused on delivering quality rental housing, revitalizing existing properties and creating long-term value through disciplined development and operations.

For more information, visit www.tukgroup.ca.

ABOUT TEMPUS CAPITAL INC.

Tempus Capital Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian real estate company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TEMP.

For additional corporate information, refer to Tempus Capital's official public disclosures.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This news release is provided solely for corporate and informational purposes. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security, investment product or financial instrument in Canada or any other jurisdiction. Any securities transaction, if undertaken, would be conducted in accordance with applicable securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information concerning proposed developments, anticipated completed values, construction progress and timing, targeted completion of Coxwell in the third quarter of 2027, anticipated municipal approvals within the next 30 days, acquisition closings, the expected recovery of invested capital during 2027, anticipated contributions to net income and positive cash flow beginning in 2027, anticipated positive property cash flow in 2027 and 2028, future acquisitions, partnership objectives and future business activities.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, including municipal approvals, design changes, construction conditions, labour and material availability, financing, leasing, market conditions and other factors. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Anticipated completed values, approval and completion dates, capital recovery timelines, net income and positive cash flow are estimates and are not guaranteed. Neither party undertakes to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322690