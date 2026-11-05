Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF), "Dynasty" or the "Company" is pleased to report a new gold discovery in the footwall of the Pelham deposit. Hole DP26-07, drilled at Pelham, intersected 7.5 meters at an average of 3.65 grams per tonne ('g/t') gold ('Au'). This new gold mineralization was found near the bottom of the hole and was documented by five continuous 1.5-meter gold assays. This potential new zone is located within 100 meters of previous shallower drilling, which had drillholes averaging 220 meters in depth and returned high-grade gold assay intercepts of up to 8.9 g/t gold over 73.5 meters (Figure 1).

This newly identified gold mineralization is approximately 100 meters below the Pelham zone. Hole DP26-07 intersected a stack of three lenses starting at 151m, 213m, and 279m, and ending in mineralization at 323 meters. The hole was a successful test of the down-plunge extension toward the eastern end of the Pelham gold system, expanding the known footprint to a drillhole depth of 323 meters. Five consecutive 1.5-meter samples between 315.5 and 323.0 meters returned grades up to 6.26 g/t Au (Table 1). The deposit remains open along strike and at depth (Figure 1). DP26-06 also tested down-dip mineralization within the Pelham Zone; partial results have been received. Receipt of gold assays from Hole 6 and holes 8 to 14 is expected in the coming weeks.

Located 47 km southeast of Dryden in Northwest Ontario's Manitou-Stormy Lakes greenstone belt, the 100%-owned Thundercloud project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including direct access to the Trans-Canada Highway, rail, labour in the Dryden area, and nearby power.

Figure 1: Pelham Long Section Looking West

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Ivy Chong, Dynasty Gold's Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "This drill program successfully extended gold mineralization at depth within the Pelham Zone, confirming down-dip and down-plunge continuity. Drill hole DP26-07 intersected its highest-grade mineralization near the bottom of the hole, starting from 315 meters. The structure and gold-mineralized chute remain open at depth and along strike, representing significant potential for high-grade resource expansion."

Figure 2: Hole DP26-07 - Section of Core between 317 to 318.5m

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Following these promising results, and subject to a number of conditions, an additional 1,000 to 1,500 meters (in 3 or 4 step-out holes) are planned, in order to further extend the down-plunge mineralization intercepted by Hole DP26-07. The current mineralized footprint occupies only a small fraction of the 36-square-kilometer land package, leaving large stretches of the Manitou-Stormy Lakes greenstone belt open for future exploration.

Table 1: Pelham Drill Intercepts Highlights

Hole Number Targets Zone From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) Au

(g/t) DP26-07 Down-Plunge extension Pelham 151.0 167.0 16.0 0.31 Including:



157.0 161.0 4.0 0.66 And



213.0 261.0 48.0 0.39 Including:



231.0 247.6 16.6 0.60





241.5 243.0 1.5 2.96





256.5 258.0 1.5 2.70





258.0 259.5 1.5 2.06 And



279.0 323.0 44.0 0.63



315.5 323.0 7.50 3.65 Including: Hit down-plunge target 315.5 317.0 1.5 6.20

317.0 318.5 1.5 6.26

318.5 320.0 1.5 2.27

320.0 321.5 1.5 1.29

Open at Depth 321.5 323 1.5 2.24

Hole DP26-07-the deepest hole drilled at Pelham to date-intersected 7.5 meters of pyritic mineralization in fine-grained chloritic, calcite-veined metabasalts and intercalated metasedimentary rocks. The new intercept could be in a gold feeder zone that channeled gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids up towards the surface. The down-dip and down-plunge extensions of this gold zone have not yet been tested at further depths.

South-Pelham Gold Target Area

Drilling in this area intersected three bands of mineralization (see Table 2) in Hole DP26-04, beginning at depths of 8m, 80m, and 174m, respectively. Hole DP26-04 was designed to test for gold mineralization in two historical trenches separated by 100m in an east-west direction. Six diamond holes were drilled within an area of high-value IP signatures to expand near-surface gold mineralization south of the Pelham deposit (Figures 3). DP26-05 intersected gold mineralization six meters from surface. Holes DP26-1 to DP26-3 generally contained geochemically anomalous gold values; however, there were no intersections of economic significance. The South-Pelham area hosts a 700m long trend of gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies and coincident magnetic and IP anomalies. Additional drilling will be required to determine the geometry and potential of these zones, as near-surface mineralization discovered to date is relatively widespread.

"Results from the South-Pelham Zone suggest that gold grades are higher as the system goes deeper. Targeted deep drilling across both zones will determine the scale of this system and unlock its full value," said Ivy Chong. "Dynasty remains well-capitalized; with over $2M in the treasury following the completion of this year's drilling commitment, we are well-positioned to fund the upcoming drill program," Ms. Chong added.

Figure 3: South-Pelham IP Plan Map

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Table 2: South-Pelham Drill Intercepts Highlights

Hole Number Targets Zone From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) Au

(g/t) DP26-04 Testing IP Anomaly South Pelham 8.0 44 36.0 0.32 Including:



8.0 23.0 15.0 0.54





11.0 14.0 3.0 1.22





14.0 15.5 1.5 2.92





18.5 20.0 1.5 1.42





21.5 23.0 1.5 1.21





39.5 41.0 1.5 1.25 And



80.0 86.0 6.0 0.59 Including:



84.5 86.0 1.5 2.09 And



98.0 99.5 1.5 1.58 And



174.5 185 10.5 0.81 Including:

Open at Depth 174.5 176.0 1.5 2.28 Including:

176.0 177.5 1.5 2.79 Including:

180.5 182.0 1.5 2.06 Including:

182.0 183.5 1.5 0.77



End of the hole 185.0 200.0 15.0 Will Be Sampled DP26-05 Testing IP Anomaly South Pelham 6.0 8.0 2.0 0.26





17.0 35.0 18.0 0.23 Including:



33.5 35.0 1.5 1.02

Core recovery is close to 100% and true widths of gold mineralization are not yet known.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

The core was logged, sample intervals were selected, and sawn at the logging site under the supervision of the Company's consulting geologists. Samples were securely transported and personally delivered to Actlab by Company personnel in Dryden, Ontario, for Au-AA23 gold fire assays. OREAS standards, blanks, and duplicates were inserted into the sample stream to monitor the quality of the assay results. All gold values higher than 3 g/t were re-assayed by using Au-GRA21 gravimetric fire assays.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Holbek, MSc, P.Geo, an independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America, with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lakes greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021, can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold-silver project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale previously operating mines and gold exploration projects. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

"Ivy Chong" _____________

Ivy Chong, President & CEO

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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