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Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
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WKN: A14MS9 | ISIN: US46284V1017 | Ticker-Symbol: I5M
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 15:01
97,00 Euro
-8,27 % -8,75
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
IRON MOUNTAIN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRON MOUNTAIN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,3497,8216:03
97,4898,5415:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IRON MOUNTAIN
IRON MOUNTAIN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IRON MOUNTAIN INC97,00-8,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.