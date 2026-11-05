

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) provided its adjusted funds from operations or AFFO, and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026, driven by continued strong operational performance across the business.



The company also raised its quarterly dividend per share by 15 percent, based on continued strong growth in AFFO.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects AFFO of about $1.57 per share on total revenues of about $2.03 billion.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects AFFO in a range of $5.94 to $6.00 per share on total revenues between $7.95 billion and $8.02 billion. Previously, the company expected AFFO in the range of $5.04 to $5.13 per share on total revenues between $6.79 billion and $6.94 billion.



Iron Mountain's board of directors also declared a 15% higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.993 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter, payable on January 6, 2027, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2026.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, IRM is trading on the NYSE at $111.05, down $7.76 or 6.53 percent.



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