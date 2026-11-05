Travellers can save on select stays, packages, car hire, and activities, plus earn £15 in OneKeyCash when they book a flight on Expedia

Travellers who can't wait to book can save up to 40% off thousands of hotels on Hotels.com before Black Friday

Travel's biggest sale of the year kicks off 17 November, with up to 30% off package deals on Expediaand up to 40% off hotels on Hotels.com. On Black Friday (27 November), Cyber Monday (30 November), and Travel Tuesday (1 December), flash deals will drop each day, offering 75% off select stays on Expedia subject to availability.

What are Expedia's Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday deals?

Expedia

Travellers can use Black Friday and Travel Tuesday offers to save across their entire trip hotels, packages, car hire and activities.

Flash Deals 1 Select stays will drop to 75% off on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday, subject to availability. Terms apply.

Select stays will drop to 75% off on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday, subject to availability. Terms apply. Hotels: Save up to 45% on thousands of hotels and holiday homes.

Save up to 45% on thousands of hotels and holiday homes. Packages: Travellers can save even more when booking more than one part of a trip together. Save 30%+ on select packages. Offer on select hotels only.

Travellers can save even more when booking more than one part of a trip together. Save 30%+ on select packages. Offer on select hotels only. Car hire: Save up to 10% on select car hire.

Save up to 10% on select car hire. Activities: Expedia One Key members can save 30%+ on select activities.

Expedia One Key members can save 30%+ on select activities. Flights: Take off with flight deals to top destinations, plus earn £15 in OneKeyCash when booking a flight. Book by 3 December.

Deals go live on 17 November and will be available until 3 December, subject to availability. Deals are valid for travel until 30 December 2027.

What are the Hotels.com deals?

Hotels.com's deals run from 17 November to 1 December subject to availability and offers savings of up to 40% on thousands of hotels.2

Flash Deals: On Black Friday and Travel Tuesday, an exclusive limited-edition collection of hotels in destinations such as Bali, London, and Las Vegas will offer 75% off, subject to availability. Deals are valid for travel until 30 December 2027.

On Black Friday and Travel Tuesday, an exclusive limited-edition collection of hotels in destinations such as Bali, London, and Las Vegas will offer 75% off, subject to availability. Deals are valid for travel until 30 December 2027. Bonus Offer: On Cyber Monday, travellers can get an additional 15% off with a coupon.

On Cyber Monday, travellers can get an additional 15% off with a coupon. Hotels.com Gift Card Offer: Beginning 23 November and continuing until the end of the year, customers can get a discount when purchasing a Hotels.com Gift Card: Save 10% when you spend £100 or more on a Hotels.com gift card. Save 15% when you spend £300 or more on a Hotels.com gift card.

Beginning 23 November and continuing until the end of the year, customers can get a discount when purchasing a Hotels.com Gift Card:

Maximum savings across all gift card purchases is £200.2

How to claim the deals:

Visit Expedia and Hotels.com or download the apps for free. Flash Deals go live at 2 pm GMT on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday.

Flash Deals are very limited and subject to availability. Even without the Flash Deals, travellers can find thousands of discounted travel deals throughout the sale period.

Notes to editors:

Booking period : 17 November 2026 to 3 December 2026, subject to availability.

: 17 November 2026 to 3 December 2026, subject to availability. Expedia and Hotels.com: Deals are valid for travel until 30 December 2027.

1 Flash deals are valid for travel until 30 April 2027

2 Book by 03/12/2026 11:59pm in the hotel property's local time. Stay between 17/11/2026-30/12/2027. Excludes taxes and fees. Limited availability, blackout periods may apply. Save 10% when you spend £100 or more on a Hotels.com gift card. Save 15% when you spend £300 or more on a Hotels.com gift card. Maximum savings across all gift card purchases is £200. To be eligible for the promotional offer, customer must purchase a physical plastic Hotels.com gift card or a digital (eGift) Hotels.com gift card available on https://uk.hotels.com/tlp/gift-cards or hotels.cashstar.com. Maximum savings of £200 per customer, regardless of the number of purchases made. 10% savings will be deducted at gift card checkout for £100 or more. 15% savings will be deducted at gift card checkout for £300 or more. Use of the promotional gift card is subject to Gift Card Terms and Conditions. See https://uk.hotels.com/tlp/gift-cards for full details. Not valid with any other offer. Void where prohibited by law. Valid only for purchases of Hotels.com gift cards completed during dates of offer period, from Monday 23 November 2026, 12:00am GMT to Thursday 31 December 2026, 11:59pm GMT.

About Expedia

Expedia is an all-in-one travel shop where travellers can plan and book everything they need for their trip while saving on flights, hotels, holiday homes, car hire and activities.

Expedia delivers personalised, easy-to-use travel tools that make it easy to build a complete trip without juggling multiple sites, while allowing travellers to search, compare, and book multiple trip elements side by side. Expedia also unlocks more value with Bundle Save deals, giving travellers significant savings when they book more than one part of their trip. With One Key, Expedia's cross-brand loyalty programme, every eligible booking earns OneKeyCash, while also giving travellers access to member-only prices and perks, making trips even more rewarding.

In 2026, Expedia marks its 30th anniversary. As one of the first online travel agencies, it continues to be the one place you go to go places.

2026 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Expedia logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST# 2029030-50.

For more information use our mobile app or visit Expedia.co.uk. Follow Expedia on FacebookInstagramTikTokPinterestX and YouTube

About Hotels.com

Hotels.com is the hotels expert with hundreds of thousands of hotels around the world. We're all about giving travellers more of what they want whether that's instant savings, flexible options, or rewards they can actually use.

As a member, you save with discounts of 20% or more on hundreds of thousands of hotels worldwide and earn £100 in rewards after 10 eligible nights. Plus, with Save Your Way, you can choose how to save: use your member discount to save at booking or bank that discount as rewards for a future trip-no blackout dates, no gimmicks. It's travel on your terms.

We also make booking a stay simple and flexible with Price Alerts and Free Cancellation on many hotels, so you can feel confident you're getting great value, even when plans change.

Whether it's a business trip or a bucket-list getaway, Hotels.com helps you get the most out of every trip.

2026 Hotels.com, LP, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Hotels.com and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. CST# 2083949-50.

For more information, use our mobile app or visit uk.hotels.com.

Visit our Newsroom to stay up to date on Hotels.com news and announcements.

Follow Hotels.com on Instagram, TikTok, Reddit and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105031212/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: press-uk@expedia.com