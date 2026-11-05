NTT DATA will use Bloom's ready-to-deploy fuel cell technology as primary power, enabling capacity to come online faster in power-constrained markets

Bloom's non-combustion technology is community-friendly: it protects local air quality, uses minimal water and operates quietly

The relationship between both partners is designed to expand across NTT DATA's Global Data Center portfolio and reach gigawatt scale

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announced an agreement with Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), a global leader in power solutions, to deploy 900 megawatts (MW) of onsite power across multiple data center projects, globally.

Under the agreement, NTT Global Data Centers will use Bloom Energy's fuel cell technology to support growing data center capacity and evolving AI infrastructure needs, with initial shipments starting in 2027. The agreement is Bloom Energy's largest international project to date, and will help provide greater flexibility in bringing new capacity online as demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow.

As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates globally, access to clean and reliable power has become a strategic competitive advantage. Bloom's fuel cells generate electricity without combustion, delivering highly reliable onsite power with low local air emissions, minimal water use and quiet operation. The modular systems can be deployed rapidly and expanded in phases, allowing power capacity to come online alongside data center construction and grow with increasingly power-dense AI workloads.

"Our clients are building AI capabilities at a pace the grid alone cannot always match, and speed to power has become one of the defining factors in delivering capacity when and where it's needed," said Doug Adams, CEO of NTT Global Data Centers. "Bloom's onsite power gives us a reliable, scalable way to bring capacity online alongside construction, while honoring our commitment to the communities where we build and operate. Its fuel cells protect local air quality, use minimal water and run quietly, which matters to us just as much as the megawatts. This agreement gives us a foundation to power our clients' growth across our global portfolio."

"Companies that can secure power quickly will have a differentiated advantage and accelerated path to revenue," said Aman Joshi, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Bloom Energy. "As AI compute makes its way from AI factories to deployment at scale for edge and inference use cases, we at Bloom are uniquely positioned to help our customers meet the moment by enabling time to power with highly reliable, cleaner power that meets AI workload requirements for the digital era. Together with NTT Global Data Centers, we are establishing a strong foundation in key strategic markets and creating a model that can extend across their international portfolio."

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D. Visit our website.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers enterprises to meet soaring energy demands and responsibly take charge of their power needs. The company's fuel cell systems provide ultra-reliable, clean and highly scalable onsite electricity for Fortune 500 customers around the world, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, large utilities and other commercial and industrial sectors, as well as mission-critical organizations in local communities, such as hospitals, college campuses and retailers. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Bloom Energy employs more than 2,000 people worldwide and manufactures its systems in the United States. For more information, visit BloomEnergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements (for Bloom Energy)

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will" and "would" or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Bloom's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the MW of onsite power deployed, any future expansion of the relationship, the commencement date of initial shipments, and the support the arrangements will provide to data center projects in any region. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties detailed in Bloom's SEC filings. More information on potential risks and uncertainties that may impact Bloom's business are set forth in Bloom's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 9, 2026, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2026 filed with the SEC on April 29, 2026, July 28, 2026, and October 22, 2026, respectively, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Bloom assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:



NTT Global Data Centers Sally Comollo (sally.comollo@global.ntt)



Bloom Energy - Katja Gagen (press@bloomenergy.com)