Shinka, the independent, agnostic mediation layer for video advertising, today announced it has closed a €1.9M ($2.2M) seed round, led by a group of Irish angel investors, with backing from Enterprise Ireland. Meanwhile, Crowley Millar served as legal counsel to Shinka, supporting it throughout the seed funding round.

The timing reflects the market at a tipping point, as digital formats are expected to account for 49% of worldwide OOH advertising revenue in 2026. This new funding will help grow the team, deepen the platform's integrations with demand partners, and expand into the US and APAC.

Shinka brings a mediation layer to both Connected TV (CTV) and digital out-of-home (DOOH). DOOH, in particular, still runs largely on legacy technology and manual booking. As a real-time auction layer that routes each ad impression to the highest-paying demand source, mediation is a proven, standard part of the advertising stack that DOOH is missing. Shinka's platform gives media owners that missing layer, so screens fill from multiple demand sources automatically through real-time auctions, providing transparency and real-time reporting instead of manual deals and blind spots.

The Dublin-based adtech company was founded in 2024 by Kieran Greene, who, after spending seven years building deep expertise in stakeholder management, data-driven decision-making, and operational efficiency at Google, set out to create something more agile for the industry. As such, Shinka provides real-time, action-based programmatic mediation tools to media owners to maximise ad revenue while providing advertisers with transparency and real-time reporting. Customers include Gas Station TV (GSTV).

Kieran Greene, Founder and CEO of Shinka, comments: "Mediation transformed how mobile apps monetise more than a decade ago, and programmatic trading did the same for Connected TV. OOH has gone digital, but it's still traded on legacy technology and manual bookings. Shinka has been built so any media owner can plug in and let the technology do the work. This funding round will enable us to expand the team while taking the platform into new markets."

Amanda Ward, Manager Digital Technologies International Education at Enterprise Ireland, said: "Shinka is a strong example of the high-potential start-ups Enterprise Ireland supports: founder-led, built on deep industry expertise, and focused on global markets from day one. This funding marks an important step in the company's growth, and Enterprise Ireland is pleased to support Kieran and the team as they scale and enter new markets."

About Shinka

Shinka is an ad technology platform that makes video advertising simple. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Dublin, Shinka provides real-time, auction-based programmatic mediation for DOOH and CTV inventory, helping media owners maximise ad revenue while giving advertisers transparency and real-time reporting. Find out more: shinka.io

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Press contact

Fatima Mohamed, Bluestripe Group

shinka@bluestripegroup.co.uk