Legal, contracting and procurement teams can now describe their business objectives and turn them into governed AI applications, moving beyond isolated agents and manually configured workflows

Leah, an enterprise agentic AI company, announced the launch of Harness Builder, a new capability in Leah Maestro that enables subject matter experts to create AI-native solutions simply by describing what they want to achieve.

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Leah Maestro is Leah's lead orchestrator, built to manage and execute complex business processes. It coordinates business-critical work across teams and existing enterprise applications, from contracts and supplier relationships to legal matters and regulatory compliance. Combining specialist AI agents with business knowledge and governance, Maestro progresses work autonomously and brings people in where their expertise, judgment or approval is needed.

Harness Builder puts this capability directly in customers' hands. Business users can describe what they want to achieve in natural language, and Maestro works with them to define the scope, design the approach and build a complete harness, including the application their teams will use. What previously required detailed technical specifications and lengthy development processes can now begin with a conversation.

"For years, enterprise software has been built around people doing the work, with technology helping them manage it. Our customers are moving toward a more autonomous way of operating," said Sarvarth Misra, Co-founder and CEO of Leah. "Maestro makes that possible by running the work and bringing people in when their judgment is needed. With Harness Builder, customers can now create and evolve these systems themselves, built around the needs of their business."

From Building Agents to Executing Work

A harness is the context, tools, orchestration and controls that transform AI into reliable, governed execution.

Behind each harness is a complete operational architecture. Maestro determines how specialist agents, business knowledge, tools and enterprise systems should work together, with defined processes, governance and human oversight built into its design. Each component is assembled and tested, alongside a purpose-built application through which employees can interact with and manage the work.

Once deployed, the harness operates within Maestro, coordinating activities across connected systems, applying business rules and escalating decisions that require human judgment. Customers retain visibility and control over execution and can adapt their harnesses as business requirements evolve.

"The challenge isn't building individual AI agents, it's building complete systems that can reliably execute complex business processes," said Anurag Malik, President and CTO at Leah. "Maestro provides that foundation, and with Harness Builder, we're putting the ability to design and build these systems directly in the hands of the people who understand the business best."

For example, a legal operations team could ask Maestro to build a system to manage outside counsel spend. Harness Builder would identify the capabilities required and create a connected harness to review invoices against billing guidelines, monitor budgets, flag discrepancies and route exceptions for approval. What previously required coordination across multiple tools and teams can now be managed within one system.

Harness Engineering Meets Domain Expertise

Leah's experience in legal and contracting gives it a deeper understanding of the requirements behind complex commercial processes. Combined with an organization's own policies, playbooks and business context, that knowledge helps Maestro build systems that account for the decisions, dependencies and controls specific to the work without having to build each component from scratch.

Learn more about Leah Maestro.

About Leah

Leah is an enterprise agentic AI company designed to autonomously run complex work across legal, procurement, finance and shared services. Founded in London in 2015 and backed by SoftBank and Insight Partners, Leah serves 400+ global enterprises and supports mission-critical processes in regulated industries. Leah works with partners including Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, PwC and KPMG to support enterprise transformation programs globally.

Leah has offices across New York, London, Dubai, Mumbai, Sydney, Glasgow and Singapore.

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