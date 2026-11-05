New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Chair Sharon Bowen Earns Lifetime Achievement Award: NYSE Content Update

NYSE Chair Sharon Bowen Earns Lifetime Achievement Award: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 5th

NYSE Chair Sharon Bowen recognized by Governance Intelligence Bowen is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Corporate Governance Awards. The event, which convenes industry professionals from the governance, risk, and compliance community, takes place tonight in New York City. Bowen will join NYSE Live to dive deeper into what makes a strong board in today's corporate environment.

Serval boosts its valuation to $3 billion Serval announced its third funding round in the past 12 months. The company has doubled annual recurring revenue each quarter since its Series B round in December 2025. Co-founder + CTO Alex McCleod will join NYSE Live to discuss how the company will further invest in Catalyst, its automation agent.

e.l.f. Beauty says it has delivered its 31 st straight quarter of net sales growth The company reported 51% net sales growth for the three months that ended on September 30. e.l.f Beauty (NYSE: ELF) shares rose by over 5% in extended hours trading. CFO Mandy Fields will join NYSE Live to outline the company's biggest goals for the coming months.



Opening Bell

Governance Intelligence honors NYSE Chair Sharon Bowen as the 2026 Corporate Governance Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient

Closing Bell

Acushnet (NYSE: GOLF) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-chair-sharon-bowen-earns-lifetime-achievement-award-nyse-content-update-302930838.html