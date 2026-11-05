KORE Selects 3CLogic AI-Powered Voice-first CX Platform to Elevate Customer Experiences and Drive Operational ROI

Deep integration with ServiceNow CSM will replace disjointed systems with a unified platform to seamlessly manage, route, and measure both human and Voice AI engagements.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic, the voice-first CX platform for the enterprise, today announced its selection by KORE Group Holdings, Inc. ("KORE"), a global leader in Internet of Things ("IoT") connectivity, solutions and analytics. KORE will deploy 3CLogic to transform its global customer service operations, leveraging the solutions' voice AI and contact center capabilities together with ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) to consolidate legacy systems, harness real-time transcription, and drive measurable return on investment (ROI).

The Challenge: Modernizing a Disjointed Agent Experience

As a global leader simplifying the complexities of IoT connectivity, KORE processes a high volume of complex technical inquiries that require rapid, accurate resolution. However, prior to selecting 3CLogic, the company's customer service infrastructure faced operational bottlenecks. Disjointed legacy telephony systems resulted in manual call logging tasks, limited data visibility, and fragmented agent desktop experiences that hindered overall productivity.

To meet the evolving demands of its enterprise customer base, KORE sought to consolidate and replace these disconnected systems with an AI-driven, omnichannel solution capable of embedding natively within their existing ServiceNow CSM system. The immediate goals were to eliminate "swivel-chair" inefficiencies, reduce Average Handle Time (AHT), and provide a frictionless, unified workspace for both agents and supervisors.

The Solution: A Unified Platform for Human and Voice AI Engagements

With 3CLogic, KORE will centralize its voice and digital interactions directly within the ServiceNow Configurable Agent Workspace. Rather than relying on an aggregation of disjointed point solutions, KORE inherits a holistic CX platform designed to solve for both Voice AI agents and human engagements-allowing the enterprise to seamlessly build, deploy, route, and measure both equally. Key capabilities and expected value include:

Intelligent Routing and Self-Service: By leveraging ServiceNow data in real-time, 3CLogic will enable KORE to dynamically route callers to the most appropriate human agent or automated self-service workflow based on caller intent, customer history, and account status. The intelligent experiences and voice workflows will reduce transfer rates, accelerate time-to-resolution, and empower customers to resolve routine inquiries independently.





By leveraging ServiceNow data in real-time, 3CLogic will enable KORE to dynamically route callers to the most appropriate human agent or automated self-service workflow based on caller intent, customer history, and account status. The intelligent experiences and voice workflows will reduce transfer rates, accelerate time-to-resolution, and empower customers to resolve routine inquiries independently. Real-Time Transcription and Generative AI: A critical driver in the selection process was 3CLogic's robust GenAI feature set. KORE agents will no longer rely on manual, time-consuming note-taking. Interactions are instantly transcribed, summarized, and automatically associated with the designated ServiceNow Contact or Case. The built-in automation drastically reduces After-Call Work (ACW), significantly boosting agent utilization rates and delivering immediate ROI through lowered operational costs.





A critical driver in the selection process was 3CLogic's robust GenAI feature set. KORE agents will no longer rely on manual, time-consuming note-taking. Interactions are instantly transcribed, summarized, and automatically associated with the designated ServiceNow Contact or Case. The built-in automation drastically reduces After-Call Work (ACW), significantly boosting agent utilization rates and delivering immediate ROI through lowered operational costs. Consolidated Reporting and Analytics: Unifying telecom data with ServiceNow's system of record, KORE leadership will gain a single pane of glass for all CX reporting. The combination of rich, transcribed interaction data and native ServiceNow analytics provides comprehensive insights into agent performance, customer sentiment, and contact center trends.

A Phased Approach to AI Optimization

The initial deployment will serve as the foundation for KORE's broader, long-term AI strategy. Aligning with new budget initiatives in early 2027, KORE will further expand its 3CLogic footprint by introducing advanced Speech Analytics and Coaching capabilities to drive continuous optimization as well as Voice AI Hub to easily build and deploy voice AI agents. The plan will empower KORE to leverage 3CLogic's latest AI solutions, including AI Evaluations, to optimize ROI across its entire customer service operations.

Executive Perspectives

"Our mission at KORE is to simplify the complexities of IoT for our customers, and that philosophy must extend to our internal customer support operations," said Erica Boos, Customer Experience Leader at KORE. "By integrating 3CLogic with our ServiceNow CSM instance, we are empowering our agents with the intelligent, unified tools they need to resolve issues faster. The addition of real-time transcription and automated data entry will not only drive tremendous operational efficiencies and tangible ROI, but also allow our team to focus entirely on delivering a world-class customer experience."

"We are thrilled to partner with an industry innovator like KORE," stated Bob Doherty, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic. "In today's enterprise landscape, voice is no longer just a channel strategy, it is an AI strategy. By unifying voice, generative AI, and IT workflows directly inside ServiceNow, KORE is positioned to dramatically enhance agent productivity while unlocking powerful, data-driven insights from every single customer interaction."

About KORE

KORE is a global leader in IoT connectivity and managed services, helping organizations simplify the complexity of deploying, managing and scaling connected solutions. Through its global carrier relationships, technology platform and deep operational expertise, KORE provides secure, reliable and scalable connectivity, managed services, location-based services and analytics to customers across industries and geographies. KORE helps organizations connect and manage devices, navigate complex connectivity requirements and accelerate the deployment of IoT applications around the world. For more information, please visit www.korewireless.com.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics - all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

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