Infomedia Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Indonesian Digital Business Process Outsourcing Company of the Year Recognition

The company is recognized for transforming business process outsourcing services through intelligent automation, AI-powered operations, and an outcome-based approach that drives enterprise efficiency and customer value.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Infomedia Nusantara a prominent Indonesian digital business process outsourcing (BPO) company has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Indonesian Company of the Year Recognition in the digital BPO industry for its outstanding achievements in AI-powered service delivery, operational efficiency, and enterprise transformation. This recognition highlights Infomedia's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on AI-powered digital BPO and intelligent automation, Infomedia has adapted to changing market conditions by investing in the automation layer underpinning enterprise operations. The company applies a value-driven business model that aligns commercial arrangements, operational excellence, and adaptive service delivery with customers' changing priorities-creating measurable outcomes and sustainable value for both customers and the company. This strategy strengthens revenue resilience and financial performance while supporting Infomedia's continued expansion into new markets and customer segments.

The company's AI-powered digital BPO model integrates technology, intelligent automation, analytics, operational consulting, and managed services to address enterprise processes through measurable business outcomes. By embedding AI into supervised production workflows rather than treating it as a collection of isolated pilots, Infomedia supports digital process optimization, lower cost-to-serve, stronger governance, and improved operational efficiency. Its forward-looking approach to balancing human expertise and machine capabilities positions the company to scale intelligent automation and agentic AI as enterprise requirements evolve.

"Infomedia stands apart by opting out of platform-only bids and opening client conversations focused on use case discovery instead of product specifications. It first identifies the enterprise transformation outcomes the client needs, whether that is process efficiency, lower cost-to-serve, stronger governance, or improved customer experience. It then designs the right combination of technology, automation, people, and managed services to deliver them," said Krishna Baidya, VP ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan.

Infomedia's strong commitment to customer experience reinforces its market position as a key enabler of enterprise digital transformation. By aligning technology, people, and managed operations with contracted operational and business outcomes, the company delivers end-to-end accountability across customer-facing and business support processes. Its established delivery footprint across 14 sites in 9 cities supports operational continuity and service delivery, while its outcome-oriented model enables customers to pursue transformation without relying on disconnected technology solutions.

Its combination of transformation capability, operational discipline, customer impact, and financial resilience is helping shape the future of digital business process outsourcing in Indonesia and positioning the company as a strategic enterprise digital transformation partner.

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping enterprises turn AI and automation into measurable improvements in service quality, efficiency, and business resilience. At Infomedia, we combine human expertise, intelligent technology, and disciplined operations to deliver transformation that creates meaningful value for customers. We also see this achievement as a testament to Infomedia's strategic collaboration with our customers and partners, whose trust, shared vision, and commitment to innovation continue to strengthen our role in powering enterprise digital transformation," said Eddy Sofryano, President Director of PT Infomedia Nusantara.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About PT Infomedia Nusantara

PT Infomedia Nusantara (Infomedia), part of Telkom Indonesia Group, is Indonesia's market leader in contact center services by market share and a leading provider of AI-powered Digital Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions. Through its two core portfolios-Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Shared Service Operations (SSO)-Infomedia delivers integrated, end-to-end services that enhance customer experience and improve enterprise operational efficiency. The company serves leading organizations across telecommunications, banking and financial services, government, oil and gas, education, retail, and technology-driven start-ups.

For further information, please contact:

Dept. Corporate Communication - PT Infomedia Nusantara

Jl. RS Fatmawati No. 77 - 81, South Jakarta

Website: www.infomedia.co.id

Email: corporate@infomedia.co.id

Phone: 1500551

FB and IG: @infomedianusantara

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