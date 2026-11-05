Westfield Specialty's Q3 GWP increases 27% to $1.82bn YTD

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Specialty's gross written premium (GWP) reached $1.82bn YTD for the first nine months of 2026, rising 27.2% from $1.43bn in the same period last year and ahead of company forecasts. Underwriting income totalled $77.9m with a combined ratio (CR) of 93.2%.

The results reflect Westfield Specialty's focus on underwriting discipline, profitable growth and diversification. The business continues building out its capabilities across both insurance and reinsurance and broadening its product range across its US and International platforms, most recently expanding into power and renewables, cyber and inland marine.

The $1.82bn GWP was split between the two regions, with 52% coming from the US Specialty business and 48% from Westfield Specialty's International operation, headquartered in London.

US Specialty generated $951m YTD in GWP, an increase of 25.9% and a combined ratio of 93.5%.

Westfield Specialty International generated $867m YTD in GWP, an increase of 28.8% and a combined ratio of 93.0%.

Jack Kuhn, President of Westfield Specialty, said: "Our strong financial results for the first nine months of this year demonstrate the benefit of our focus on underwriting discipline, profitable growth and service excellence. The fact that we are ahead of our financial targets in this changing market underscores the success of our diversified underwriting strategy."

"Building on our existing operations in the US, UK, Dubai and now our expansion into Europe has enabled us to optimise our distribution channels to provide greater flexibility to our brokers and agents. A key driver to our success will be Westfield Specialty's continued ability to attract and retain the best talent in the market. With a deep bench of expertise available to our clients and broker partners we are able to strengthen our relationships."

About Westfield Specialty

Westfield Specialty is a prominent specialty insurance carrier that combines global reach with local market expertise, supported by the financial strength of Westfield, a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company, the well-established Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200, and our Luxembourg-based European company platform. Westfield Specialty delivers strategic, creative coverage solutions designed to help protect businesses, mitigate risk, and assist in driving growth for clients.

Working collaboratively with brokers and insureds, our team structures coverage that reflects the realities of today's risk environment. Westfield Specialty underwrites across the U.S., Europe, the London market, and MENA, with offices in the U.S., London, Dubai, and Luxembourg, and continues to expand specialty insurance and reinsurance capabilities to meet an evolving risk landscape.

Learn more at www.westfieldspecialty.com .

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety, and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with a workforce of more than 3000, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $11 billion in assets.

Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/westfield-specialtys-q3-gwp-increases-27-to-1-82bn-ytd-302930427.html