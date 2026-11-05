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PR Newswire
05.11.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Blockchain.com Launches API-Powered Trading, Expanding Direct Institutional Access to Deep Crypto Market Liquidity

Blockchain.com Launches API-Powered Trading, Expanding Direct Institutional Access to Deep Crypto Market Liquidity

New institutional trading API delivers 24/7 access to principal liquidity, all-in executable quotes, transparent pricing, and flexible settlement across digital assets

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com, a global leader in crypto services for retail and institutional users, today announced the launch of its API Trading offering, expanding its prime brokerage capabilities and enabling financial institutions to access deep digital asset liquidity through automated, direct execution.

Built on Blockchain.com's established institutional trading infrastructure, the new offering provides institutional clients with direct, 24/7 electronic access to Blockchain.com's deep principal liquidity through a single API, enabling efficient trading across major cryptocurrencies, altcoins, and stablecoins. The API complements Blockchain.com's existing high-touch OTC voice and chat trading services, providing institutional clients with the flexibility to combine automated execution with personalized trading support as needed. API Trading integrates seamlessly into clients' existing trading systems, reducing operational complexity.

Institutional clients can access all-in, executable quotes, benefit from competitive, transparent pricing, and execute directly with Blockchain.com rather than navigating multiple trading venues. Eligible clients can also trade without pre-funding and select settlement schedules that align with their operational needs.

"Institutional participation in digital assets is becoming more sophisticated, and trading infrastructure needs to evolve alongside it," said Marc Sischka, Global Head of OTC Trading at Blockchain.com. "Institutions want direct, seamless access to deep liquidity, transparent pricing, and execution capabilities. By making our principal liquidity available through an API, we're giving clients greater control over how they trade while maintaining the flexibility and personalized service that have long been the core strengths of our institutional trading desk."

The launch marks further expansion of Blockchain.com's Institutional Prime Brokerage business, which serves more than 1,500 institutional clients and provides a comprehensive suite of institutional services, including OTC spot and derivatives trading, custody, staking, and yield generation. Extending liquidity capabilities into electronic trading gives hedge funds, family offices, corporations, and other institutions more flexible execution and efficient access to a broad range of digital assets through a single trading relationship.

Institutional clients interested in API Trading can visit www.blockchain.com/institutional/api-trading to explore the offering and request access to API documentation, or reach out to a sales representative for more information.

About Blockchain.com:

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest-growing global crypto company helps millions safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has supported over 95M+ wallets, 44M+ confirmed accounts, and more than $1.1 trillion in crypto transactions. Operating in more than 70 jurisdictions, Blockchain.com offers secure self-custody, institutional services, and a growing product suite aligned with global regulation and privacy standards.

Media Contact:

Press@blockchain.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blockchaincom-launches-api-powered-trading-expanding-direct-institutional-access-to-deep-crypto-market-liquidity-302930802.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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