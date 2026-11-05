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PR Newswire
05.11.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Boldyn Networks: 86% of students face campus connectivity issues, but just one in five report problems to IT

86% of students face campus connectivity issues, but just one in five report problems to IT

New research from Boldyn Networks highlights how student's workarounds can leave campus IT teams with an incomplete picture of connectivity problems

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colleges and universities in the U.S. could be underestimating the scale and impact of connectivity problems affecting student life, according to new research released today by Boldyn Networks (Boldyn). The 2026 Student Connectivity Experience Report reveals that 86% of students experienced connectivity issues on campus in the past year. However, just one in five (20%) say they contact campus IT or technical support when their connectivity fails.

The survey of more than 1,000 students at public and private U.S. universities also found that 65% switch to mobile data or a personal hotspot when a connectivity problem occurs. Others wait for the problem to resolve or give up on what they were trying to do. These workarounds can leave campus IT teams with an incomplete picture of the problems students face, making it harder to address issues before they lead to complaints or affect satisfaction with the wider university experience.

"A quiet IT help desk does not necessarily mean that students are having a good experience," said Matt Loecke, Senior Vice President, Higher Education, at Boldyn Networks. "Many are finding their own solutions to problems so they can get on with their schoolwork or socialize with their friends and family. However, those solutions might not be optimal, and some students are left feeling frustrated or stressed when unable to access reliable services or responsive support teams. What campus IT teams need is a clearer view of that experience to make better decisions about where to put their time and budget. Making help easier to find, alongside monitoring for problems proactively, can help them address situations sooner."

As institutions work to improve digital services while navigating pressure on budgets and resources, understanding where problems occur can help them decide where to invest. Boldyn works alongside campus IT teams to address these day-to-day needs through residential and campus network services, monitoring and US-based student support available 24/7/365.

The full 2026 Student Connectivity Experience Report reveals important data about the impact on schoolwork and wellbeing, students' behaviors and expectations of residence hall connectivity, preferences for speed and reliability, and when connectivity problems occur. Download the 2026 Student Connectivity Experience Report [HERE].

-END-

About the research

The 2026 Student Connectivity Experience Report surveyed 1,038 college students at public and private universities in the United States through an online panel in September 2026. Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding. Questions allowing multiple responses may total more than 100%. The survey was commissioned by Boldyn Networks to Mantis Research.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks designs, builds, and operates advanced network infrastructure where connectivity matters most. As the world's leading neutral host provider, we enable mobile operators, large enterprises, and government agencies to create exceptional connected experiences no matter how complex the environment. From major transport systems, airports, stadiums, campuses, and military bases, to industrial hubs and smart cities, Boldyn brings 5G, fiber, WiFi, private 5G networks, and IoT together into tailored, resilient, high-performance platforms. Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

For more information contact

Boldyn Networks
E: media@boldyn.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/86-of-students-face-campus-connectivity-issues-but-just-one-in-five-report-problems-to-it-302929910.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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