DJ OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (EUMV) OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Nov-2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) DEALING DATE: 04/11/2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 323.4435 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55130 CODE: EUMV =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU0599612XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EUMV LEI Code: 549300UADKOB3TGCRG62 Sequence No.: 448714 EQS News ID: 2429358 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2429358&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2026 08:35 ET (13:35 GMT)