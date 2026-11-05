Safeture AB: From Bhutan to Zurich: Risk Map 2027 Reveals Where Travelers Are Safest

From Bhutan to Zurich: Risk Map 2027 Reveals Where Travelers Are Safest

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Which countries and cities are among the safest for travelers in 2027, and where are the risks highest? Which countries have become safer over the past year, and which have become riskier? These questions are addressed by the Risk Map 2027, released today by Safeture, a leading provider of People Risk Management technology, and by travel risk intelligence company Riskline.

The map rates countries worldwide on Riskline's five-level scale: Low, Moderate, Medium, High, and Extreme. Risk levels are based on factors such as security, crime, health and environmental risks, and access to medical care. Over the past twelve months, six countries have improved their risk level, and 15 have moved to a higher level.

Ten of the safest and ten of the least safe

For this year's map, Riskline's analysts have selected ten countries and ten cities that stand out as among the safest for travelers, along with ten of each that are among the least safe. The selection spans all global regions and is not a ranking. The destinations are listed alphabetically:

Among the safest countries: Bhutan, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Denmark, Iceland, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovenia, and Switzerland.

Bhutan, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Denmark, Iceland, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovenia, and Switzerland. Among the least safe countries: Colombia, Haiti, Iran, Myanmar, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, the West Bank and Gaza, and Yemen.

Colombia, Haiti, Iran, Myanmar, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, the West Bank and Gaza, and Yemen. Among the safest cities: Bandar Seri Begawan, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, Oslo, Ottawa, San Diego, Vienna, Wellington, Zagreb, and Zurich.

Bandar Seri Begawan, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, Oslo, Ottawa, San Diego, Vienna, Wellington, Zagreb, and Zurich. Among the least safe cities: Bamako, Goma, Guayaquil, Kabul, Port-au-Prince, Port Moresby, Quetta, Sana'a, San Pedro Sula, and Tehran.

Safe destinations can be found across Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas, from Bhutan and Singapore to Chile, Costa Rica, and Canada. Ottawa is the only city to appear among the safest for the second consecutive year. At the other end of the scale, Kabul, Quetta, Port Moresby, Goma, and Port-au-Prince are again among the least safe cities, joined this year by Bamako, Guayaquil, Sana'a, San Pedro Sula, and Tehran.

Sharpest rise in the Gulf and the wider Middle East

The most striking shift over the past year has occurred in the Middle East. Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have each moved up two levels, from Moderate to High. Saudi Arabia and Jordan have risen from Medium to High, and Oman from Moderate to Medium. Iran has moved from High to Extreme, the highest level on the scale. For many organizations, these changes matter: the Gulf states are major hubs for business travel, aviation, and regional operations.

Germany and Finland leave the lowest risk level

In Europe, Germany, Finland, and Cyprus have moved from Low to Moderate, as has Greenland. Moderate remains the second-lowest level on the scale, and Europe remains home to several of the map's safest destinations, including Switzerland, Iceland, Slovenia, and Denmark, as well as Oslo, Vienna, Zagreb, and Zurich.

Six countries improve

There are also positive developments. Bangladesh, Cameroon, Mozambique, and Nepal have all moved from High to Medium, while El Salvador and the Maldives have improved from Medium to Moderate. Elsewhere, South Sudan has risen from High to Extreme, Guinea-Bissau from Medium to High, and Cuba from Moderate to Medium.

Why a map still matters

A risk map cannot replace an organization's own risk assessment. Threats describe the situation in a country, while the actual risk depends on the individual traveler: where they are, what they are doing, and how well their organization can support them. As a neutral reference point, the map helps organizations understand the broader landscape, identify emerging patterns, and prepare travelers before they depart.

"This year's map shows how quickly the risk picture can change. Several Gulf states that many companies regard as stable business hubs have moved up two levels in a single year, and even Germany and Finland are no longer at the lowest level. For organizations, the lesson is that duty of care cannot rely on last year's assumptions. It requires up-to-date intelligence and the ability to reach your people quickly," said Jonas Brorson, Chief Marketing Officer at Safeture.

As in previous years, the Risk Map 2027 is free to download at: www.safeture.com/riskmaps

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CMO Jonas Brorson: jonas.brorson@safeture.com

About Safeture AB

Safeture is a Sweden-based SaaS company that provides a market-leading People Risk Management platform to help organizations protect their people anywhere in the world. By combining real-time risk intelligence, location awareness, and instant mass communication, Safeture enables faster response, stronger duty of care, and better decision-making for global operations. Trusted by medical assistance providers, security companies, insurers, and multinational organizations, Safeture supports travel, facility, and workforce safety through a scalable, partner-centric platform. Safeture AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

About Riskline

Riskline is a Denmark-based travel risk intelligence provider and one of the world's leading companies specializing in travel risk analysis. Riskline's professional analysts, supported by artificial intelligence, monitor and process information from more than 100,000 data sources to deliver timely and accurate risk intelligence. Riskline and Safeture have worked together since October 2022.

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CONTACT:

More information safeture.com or CMO Jonas Brorson, jonas.brorson@safeture.com

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