Insightful Launches New Work Intelligence Products to Help Leaders Transform Work in the AI Era

Insightful's Work Intelligence platform shows how work actually happens and provides data-driven opportunities to improve operations and bottom line efficiency.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Insightful , a work data platform that shows leaders how work actually happens, today announced the public launch of its full Work Intelligence platform at People Analytics World in New York City. The platform combines Workforce Analytics with Insightful's new People Intelligence and Process Intelligence products to give leaders a complete view of work: how time is spent, how people work, and how work flows across organizations.

As AI changes the way work gets done, businesses must decide how to maximize performance with the people, processes, and tools at their disposal. But today, leaders have a huge blind spot: they can't see how their employees actually work, so transformation initiatives don't deliver the ROI that was promised. Work Intelligence empowers leaders to make the right decisions about how to organize work using their own data.

Unlike traditional productivity tools that focus on activity tracking alone, Insightful unlocks the work data from a company's operations to show work patterns, workflows, and how teams spend their time. The platform uses that proprietary data to show the greatest opportunities for improvement and automation.

"Work has fundamentally changed because of AI. We are all attempting to find the right mix of people, processes, and technology, including AI, to handle that change," said Ivan Petrovic, CEO, Insightful. "Our Work Intelligence platform solves this problem. We show how work actually happens so you can understand how to organize, what to improve, and where to automate."

Work Intelligence: Three Products on One Data Foundation

The Work Intelligence platform brings together three Insightful products, each answering a different question about how employees work.

Workforce Analytics shows where people spend their time, with detailed insights into every team's utilization, workload, and productive time.

shows where people spend their time, with detailed insights into every team's utilization, workload, and productive time. People Intelligence (new) shows how people work and suggests opportunities to improve their output across factors like AI maturity, focus time, and workload capacity.

shows how people work and suggests opportunities to improve their output across factors like AI maturity, focus time, and workload capacity. Process Intelligence (new) determines how work actually flows across the company and identifies where to improve or automate key processes.

The platform is simple to install and manage, with all three products running on the same data layer. The full platform is available to activate now. Customers already using Insightful can activate the new Work Intelligence products today.

Work Intelligence Goes Far Beyond Activity Metrics

People Intelligence and Process Intelligence are brand new additions to the Work Intelligence platform. With this launch, Insightful customers gain access to powerful features such as the following.

People Intelligence:

AI Maturity shows what each person is doing with AI and suggests what they should do to accelerate their goals.

shows what each person is doing with AI and suggests what they should do to accelerate their goals. Key Person Risk shows whose work the company depends on and suggests how to reduce that dependency.

shows whose work the company depends on and suggests how to reduce that dependency. Work Patterns shows how each person spends the workday and suggests ways to improve focus and execution.

Process Intelligence:

Map Workflows to see every process as it actually runs and find inefficient steps or ways to simplify how work runs.

to see every process as it actually runs and find inefficient steps or ways to simplify how work runs. High Value Automations shows manual steps in a company's process and suggests how to automate them.

shows manual steps in a company's process and suggests how to automate them. Prove ROI shows the outcome of process changes and tracks their performance over time.

"Leaders want answers to basic questions about how work actually happens. Two common ones we hear are, 'Is our AI spend paying off?' and 'How can teams get more done?'" said Reed Rawhouser, Head of Product, Insightful. "Work Intelligence answers it all and tells you what to do next."

Customers Can Start With a Work Audit

A Work Audit is a 14-day analysis of your own data that uses People Intelligence and Process Intelligence to uncover opportunities across your organization. Findings are available within two weeks.

For a closer look at the platform, join Insightful's webinar about People Intelligence on Nov. 19.

-

About Insightful

Insightful is the work intelligence platform designed for the modern organization. It shows leaders how work really happens across people, processes, and technology, including AI. Companies rely on Insightful daily to optimize how their work actually gets done. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Insightful is trusted by more than 5,000 organizations worldwide. Learn more at insightful.io .

Media Contact

Ed Kraft

PRforInsightful@bospar.com

SOURCE: Insightful

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/insightful-launches-new-work-intelligence-products-to-help-leader-1247118