Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd.: Tsingke Bridges AI-Driven Molecular Design and Real-World Experimentation with Automated Manufacturing

Tsingke Bridges AI-Driven Molecular Design and Real-World Experimentation with Automated Manufacturing

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsingke Biotech ("Tsingke"), a provider of nucleic acid and gene synthesis solutions, is advancing its "AI + Molecular Manufacturing" strategy by integrating scalable synthesis, high-throughput experimentation and laboratory automation to support data-driven molecular R&D.

Scalable Molecular Manufacturing

With more than a decade of experience in nucleic acid and gene synthesis, Tsingke has developed capabilities in synthesis equipment, process engineering, production scale-up, digitalization and automated manufacturing. Its experience spans micromole-scale synthesis to gram-scale production and, for applicable processes, hundreds of grams to kilograms, supported by process control and quality management.

Automation Across Laboratory Workflows

Tsingke's fully automated oligonucleotide platform integrates synthesizers, ammonolysis systems, purification systems, microplate readers, and automated dispensing systems into a unified platform. A six-axis robotic arm, high-precision linear rails, and centralized control work together to coordinate the workflow from phosphoramidite-based synthesis to finished oligonucleotide products.

Tsingke also applies automation to PCA product preparation, sequencing, and nucleic acid extraction and purification, supporting experimental consistency, traceability and structured data collection.

Toward AI-Enabled Experimental Feedback

Tsingke's roadmap aligns with self-driving laboratories (SDLs), where automated experiments and data-driven decisions guide successive research cycles:

Design - Build - Test/Screen - Learn - Next Round

AI can prioritize candidates for testing, while automated systems support sample production and experiments. The resulting data can inform subsequent design decisions. Linking sample identities, experimental conditions, process parameters and analytical results is essential to reliable feedback loops. Tsingke's manufacturing and automation capabilities provide a foundation for more integrated, AI-enabled laboratory workflows.

Experimental results do more than validate predictions-they help shape what comes next.

About Tsingke

Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd. is a biotechnology company providing comprehensive solutions for research and therapeutic development. With expertise in molecular biology, genetics, and protein science, Tsingke offers custom DNA/RNA synthesis, gene cloning, protein expression, antibody discovery, and viral vector packaging (AAV, LV, AdV). Its ISO 13485-certified facilities and Class 100,000 cleanroom ensure consistent quality and reliability. Backed by advanced automation and a global scientific team, Tsingke accelerates innovation in drug discovery, functional genomics, and genetic engineering-empowering researchers worldwide with cutting-edge biomanufacturing solutions.

For news and updates, follow Tsingke Biotech on LinkedIn.

market@tsingke.com.cn

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