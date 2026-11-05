Firstsource named a Leader in three ISG Provider Lens 2026 quadrants across Generative AI and Agentic AI Services

Second consecutive year as a Leader in both GenAI midsize quadrants, and a first-time Leader in Agentic AI

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), a global intelligence partner and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, has been named a Leader in three midsize quadrants across two ISG Provider Lens 2026 reports. In Generative AI Services, Firstsource is a Leader in Strategy and Consulting Services and in Development and Deployment Services, the second consecutive year it has led both. In Agentic AI Services, it is a Leader in Agentic AI Development and Deployment Services.

Together, the three quadrants cover the full path of Kairos, Firstsource's operating system for AI-native operations. Its Transform, Implement and Operate model takes clients from deciding where AI should change work, to engineering that change into production, to running agents within governed workflows.

Hasit Trivedi, Chief Digital & AI Officer, Firstsource, said, "Enterprises don't need more AI pilots. They need to rethink how work gets done: redesigning processes, using GenAI where it adds value and giving agents clearly defined responsibilities, with human judgment at the right points. Ultimately, they want outcomes delivered. At Firstsource, Kairos is how we make that real: Intelligence That Operates. ISG's recognition across strategy, engineering and agentic execution reflects that full-stack Transform, Implement and Operate approach."

Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Assistant Director & Principal Analyst, ISG, said, "Firstsource combines domain-led GenAI with governed agentic execution, embedding contextual intelligence into enterprise workflows and progressively extending AI from assistance to coordinated action. Its Kairos, Intelligent Context Framework and Agentic AI Studio connect process knowledge, orchestration, human oversight and runtime governance, creating a foundation for scalable, controlled AI-driven operations."

What ISG highlighted

Across the two reports, ISG highlights Firstsource's operations-led approach that keeps AI strategy tied to how work will actually run. It also cites reusable domain engineering that lets clients start from proven, productized components rather than bespoke builds. In agentic AI, ISG points to agent design grounded in domain playbooks, orchestration through Agentic AI Studio, and the Intelligent Context Framework (ICF). The ICF captures the exceptions and decisions that standard procedures miss, so each deployment strengthens the next.

ISG also emphasizes that as agents act across enterprise systems, permissions, escalation paths and human oversight matter as much as the agents themselves. Firstsource's aim is not maximum autonomy but reliable execution within clear boundaries, with autonomy extended as trust is earned.

To download the reports, visit:

Generative AI Services: https://www.firstsource.com/insights/resource-hub/research-report/isg-provider-lens-generative-ai-services-2026-firstsource

Agentic AI Services: https://www.firstsource.com/insights/resource-hub/research-report/isg-provider-lens-agentic-ai-services-2026-firstsource

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809), is a global intelligence partner to enterprises across healthcare, banking and financial services, communications, media, technology, retail, and utilities. Its inch-wide, mile-deep practitioners work collaboratively to reimagine business process management. With operations across the US, UK, India, Philippines, Mexico, Romania, Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa, and Australia, Firstsource combines over twenty-five years of domain expertise with an agent-first delivery model to design, build, and operate intelligent enterprise operations. Through its Intelligence That Operates promise-powered by Kairos, the operating system that makes it real-the company unifies consulting, implementation, and operations into a single full-stack engagement and underwrites outcomes, not effort, turning deep domain intelligence into a compounding operational advantage for the world's most regulated industries. (www.firstsource.com)

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