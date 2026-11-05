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PR Newswire
05.11.2026 15:30 Uhr
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Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center: Ho Chi Minh City Launches "Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City" Campaign to Enhance Visitor Experiences

Ho Chi Minh City Launches "Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City" Campaign to Enhance Visitor Experiences

PR Newswire

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 5, 2026

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has launched "Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City - Vibrant Everywhere, Everyone," a destination promotion campaign aimed at enriching visitor experiences, expanding tourism markets, encouraging visitor spending, and strengthening the city's position as a dynamic international destination.

Building on the city's tourism growth in 2026, the campaign brings together five strategic initiatives to showcase Ho Chi Minh City's diverse attractions, cultural identity, and evolving tourism offerings.

Five Signature Tourism Themes: The campaign highlights culinary tourism; medical and wellness tourism; cultural, heritage and traditional craft village tourism; MICE tourism (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions); and river-based, coastal, island and ecotourism experiences.

Digital Tourism Experiences: The discoverhcmc.com platform supports destination discovery and the "Ho Chi Minh City - 360° Vibrant Journey," connecting visitors with attractions and local experiences through digital check-ins and interactive activities. Additional digital services and visitor benefits are being developed to enhance travel convenience and engagement.

Explore Ho Chi Minh City in 360°: The citywide check-in initiative encourages travelers to explore historical landmarks, cultural attractions, waterfront destinations and local culinary experiences, while connecting them with participating tourism businesses.

Destination Storytelling: Artists, journalists and digital content creators will share authentic travel experiences through videos, photographs, and firsthand accounts, bringing the city's diverse tourism offerings to wider domestic and international audiences.

Ho Chi Minh City Vibrant Award 2026: The tourism recognition program aims to honor outstanding contributions by tourism businesses and organizations, particularly in tourism product innovation, service excellence and sustainable development.

The campaign also features creative initiatives, including a culinary video contest, the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Innovation Startup Contest, and a tourism souvenir design competition.

Through these initiatives, Ho Chi Minh City aims to strengthen collaboration among tourism businesses, local communities, and travelers, delivering memorable experiences and creating greater value for the tourism economy.

About the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism is a government agency under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. It is responsible for state management of tourism and plays an active role in destination promotion, tourism development and industry collaboration.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ho-chi-minh-city-launches-vibrant-ho-chi-minh-city-campaign-to-enhance-visitor-experiences-302930880.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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